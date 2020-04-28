The Seahawks didn’t draft a cornerback over the weekend. But they did pick up one via waivers on Tuesday, claiming Jayson Stanley, who had been let go the day before by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 6-2, 209-pounder was a receiver at Georgia but has made the move to defense in his one year in the NFL.

He was first with Atlanta, which moved him to cornerback, then on the practice squads of Miami and Jacksonville last season and then was re-signed by the Jaguars in January. But he was waived Monday when the Jags needed to make room for other players acquired over the weekend.

Stanley’s size suggests he’s likely an outside corner (he also has 33-inch arms, so he passes the Seahawks’ time-trusted 32-inch mark there), where he’ll be thrown into what already shapes up as a pretty heated competition.

Stanley is the second cornerback Seattle has claimed off waivers in the last week, having picked up 6-foot, 193-pound Linden Stephens last week.

And he’s now the eighth corner on Seattle’s roster, the others being Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers, Quinton Dunbar, Ugo Amadi, Neiko Thorpe, Brian Allen and Stephens.

Actually, the Seahawks list Amadi as a safety, but he ended last season as the nickel corner and is considered at the moment atop the depth chart at that spot heading into the offseason.

But the nickel spot figures to be among the more competitive and interesting to watch once the Seahawks hit the field. Stephens, who was on Seattle’s practice squad much of last year before being signed by Miami to its active roster and playing three games for the Dolphins, is also expected to compete for the nickel spot.

Coach Pete Carroll was vague about the team’s exact plans for the nickel spot when asked after the draft Saturday.

“You’re going to see us create the challenge there for (Amadi),” Carroll said. “There’s some things that we’re working on, I don’t want to tell you all of it right now, I’d like to keep it under wraps. But there’s some different things that we’re going to try. He did a nice job his first time out, he really didn’t have much competition there once he got in there which was the way it worked out. But he is going to have some this time around and hopefully he’ll just continue to get better. He did a reputable job.”

That might have hinted at picking up another player to compete at nickel but might also have just meant using some current players in different roles.

Stanley at the least provides some depth in camp.

Stanley caught just four passes for 81 yards in his Georgia career and had one kickoff return for 24 yards, seeing most of his action on special teams.

But NFL teams are obviously intrigued by his physical traits and potential as a cornerback and the Seahawks will be the latest to give him a shot.