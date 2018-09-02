Seahawks made two waiver claims as teams continued to make roster moves Sunday.

The NFL roster churn never ends.

And a day after setting their initial 53-man roster, the Seahawks went about changing it Sunday morning, claiming defensive back Simeon Thomas and offensive lineman Jordan Simmons off waivers.

The Seahawks will have to now release/waive two players off of their roster to make room. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the Seahawks were waiving OL Rees Odhaimbo, to clear out one spot. Odhiambo was a third-round pick out of Boise State in 2016 who started seven games at left tackle last season before going on Injured Reserve with hand injuries.

Thomas, listed at 6-3, 181, was listed as a cornerback by the Browns but also had been projected as being able to play safety. So maybe the Seahawks will look at him there, too. He visited Seattle prior to the 2018 NFL Draft. He was taken by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Simmons is a second-year player from USC who was waived by the Raiders over the weekend. He was listed as the Raiders’ third-team left guard for Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks. Simmons was listed at 6-3, 339 by the Raiders. Simmons spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Two players the Seahawks waiver Saturday were claimed — receiver Amara Darboh by the Patriots and linebacker D.J. Alexander by the Eagles.

Seattle had hoped to re-sign Darboh to the practice squad but that’s now dashed and Seattle loses one of its third-round picks from the 2017 draft.