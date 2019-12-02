The question that lingered all week, about how the Seahawks would divvy up the carries between running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny against the Minesota Vikings, took an early, unexpected plot turn Monday night.

Carson got the start, as Seattle coaches said he would.

But he then left the game less than five minutes in when took a hard hit to the head from the thigh of teammate Jacob Hollister and was examined for a while on the sideline before being cleared to return.

The Seahawks turned to Penny to start the second series, and as he did last week at Philadelphia, the second-year player from San Diego State took immediate advantage of his opportunity to earn even more playing time.

Penny had runs of eight, seven, six and nine yards to key a 75-yard drive that tied the score at 7. He had 25 yards on five carries and two receptions for 15 yards in the first quarter.

Carson returned to finish the drive with a 1-yard TD run.

But it was Penny who remained on the field when Seattle began its third drive of the game early in the second quarter.

Penny keyed Seattle’s 17-9 win at Philadelphia last Sunday with career highs of 129 yards and 14 carries. Carson was held to season lows of 26 yards and eight carries against the Eagles. He officially fumbling once but was involved in another with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seattle coaches gave Carson a vote of confidence during the week while saying they hoped to get Penny involved.

And indeed, Penny was in on the game on the third play of the first series and then got the ball on the fourth.

Carson left the game with 11:54 to go in the first quarter after taking a thigh to the head from Hollister. Carson took a pitch to the left on the play and appeared to have room for a first down before Minnesota linebacker Eric Wilson blew the play up quickly.

Carson fell flat on his back near the Seattle sideline and was down for a minute or so before getting up and walking off and heading into the blue medical tent.

But after being examined during the series when the Vikings drove for a touchdown he was cleared to play.

Carson began the fourth series of the game at tailback and immediately ripped off a 14-yard run, a series that ended with Minnesota’s interception return for a touchdown.

Penny came back for the next series and was close to having a touchdown when a second-down pass went through his hands near the back of the end zone.

Carson actually ended up with more carries in the first half – nine, for 33 yards – to Penny’s six for 38.

Willson, Collier among inactives

Seattle’s list of seven inactive players included tight end Luke Willson, who missed his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury suffered against the 49ers, and first-round draft pick L.J. Collier.

Among the active players were veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Al Woods.

All had been listed as questionable for Monday’s game, but coach Pete Carroll had said Saturday that all would play. Clowney is battling a sports-hernia-type core muscle injury, but he had said Saturday that he was feeling better and would play.

Reed and Woods were nursing ankle injuries from the Eagles game.

Also active was linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who was questionable because of a hamstring injury. Kendricks ran on the field before the game and got the OK from trainers to play.

However, Kendricks left the game following the first series and was replaced by rookie Cody Barton. No announcement was made, but it was assumed Kendricks was out due to the injury.

Willson also went through a workout on the field about two-and-a-half hours before the game, but the team decided to hold him out another week.

Collier, a defensive end, was active last week against the Eagles with Clowney out and played a career-high 25 snaps. But goes back to inactive this week with the rest of the defensive linemen healthy. Seattle has consistently gone with eight active defensive linemen, and when everyone is healthy Collier is the ninth right now.

Collier, taken with the 29th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, has played in seven games this season and has two tackles.

The rest of the inactive players were fullback Nick Bellore, receiver John Ursua, running back C.J. Prosise, guard Phil Haynes and corneback Neiko Thorpe.

Bellore (quad) and Thorpe (groin) are nursing injuries, and the others were healthy scratches to get down to the game-day active roster maximum of 46 players.

Also among the active players was receiver Jaron Brown, who had been inactive the previous two games.

