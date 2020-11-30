The Seahawks wasted no time getting running back Chris Carson involved in Monday night’s game against the Eagles in Philadelphia, throwing the ball his way on the first play.

And Carson, playing in his first game since Oct. 25 when he suffered a foot injury against Arizona, eventually showed how much the Seahawks have missed him.

Carson capped the Seahawks’ second scoring drive with a punishing 16-yard run through traffic to put them ahead 14-0 in the second quarter, the highlight of a performance that made clear he is recovered from a mid-foot sprain.

Carson got the start, and the first play went his way, a swing pass from Russell Wilson.

The play was called back because of a penalty, but it showed the Seahawks were ready to use Carson early and often.

In fact, the next play also went Carson’s way — a pass to the left side for 12 yards.

As expected, Carson and Carlos Hyde split time throughout the first half, as the Seahawks finally had their projected 1-2 tailback punch intact for the first time since the Arizona game.

But it was Carson who made the first big play on the ground with his 16-yard run for a score on second-and-16.

Carson finished the half with 32 yards rushing on five carries and two receptions for 18 yards.

Fourth-down follies

The Seahawks entered Monday night’s game having converted 7 of 9 fourth-down attempts this season, a 77.78 percentage that was the third in the NFL.

But they were 0 for 2 before Monday’s game was 12 minutes old. Both times Seattle failed on fourth-and-2, ending the first two drives.

On the first, Seattle went for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

Following a timeout, David Moore lost five yards when Wilson flipped the ball to him as he crossed in front of him (making it officially ruled as a pass) with Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett breaking quickly into the backfield to make the tackle.

The Eagles went three-and-out, and Seattle got the ball back in good field position, but quickly faced another fourth down, this time from the Philly 37.

Again, Seattle called timeout before the play.

And again the play was pretty much a disaster, as Wilson appeared to be trying to hit Tyler Lockett breaking to the outside, with Lockett rubbing past DK Metcalf on a pick route. But as Wilson look to throw, Lockett wasn’t open. The pocket quickly collapsed, and Wilson was sacked by Barnett for a loss of one.

Shell, Homer among inactives

There were no surprises on the Seahawks’ list of inactive players.

Seattle, in fact, had to declare just five players as inactive because it did not elevate anyone off the practice squad and had eight offensive linemen active.

The five inactive players included two who had been declared out due to injury — right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee).

With Shell out, Cedric Ogbuehi got the start at right tackle, his first as a Seahawk and first since 2017.

The other three inactives were offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, defensive end Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Linden Stephens.

Simmons was also inactive due to injury, missing his second consecutive game because of a calf issue, and Bullard and Stephens were healthy scratches.

Seattle had listed two receivers as questionable because of injury — Freddie Swain and David Moore. But both were able to play, and Seattle did not have to elevate a receiver off the practice squad.

Cornerback D.J. Reed had also been listed as questionable because of a foot injury but was declared active and handled punt returns in the first half.

It’s the first time this year the Seahawks did not elevate anyone from the practice squad to add to the game-day 53-player roster, indicative of the team getting healthier following a “mini-bye” after the game against Arizona on Nov. 19.

Hurts gets in early

Much was made before the game about whether the Eagles might use rookie Jalen Hurts at quarterback after Hurts reportedly had taken significant reps with the first-team offense in practice.

Coach Doug Pederson disputed that, saying in a pregame interview on ESPN that Hurts received the same amount of reps as any week.

But the Eagles got Hurts on the field on the first play of the second quarter.

After a false-start penalty, Hurts then hit Alshon Jeffery for a six-yard completion, the Eagles’ longest gain at that point.

Hurts, though, played just two snaps in the first half.

Notes

Center Ethan Pocic, who missed the previous two games because of a concussion, returned as expected and started.