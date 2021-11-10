RENTON — Running back Chris Carson was cleared to return to practice Wednesday, the Seahawks announced.

Carson has missed the past four games because of a neck injury and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 15.

He was eligible to return off IR this week, and on Monday coach Pete Carroll said Carson was expected to practice Wednesday.

The designation to return starts a 21-day window for Carson to be activated to the 53-man roster or return to IR for the rest of the season.

Carroll said Carson has been working out regularly, with a hope to hit the field quickly once he was cleared to practice.

Carson rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries in the first four games of the season.

Advertising

Alex Collins started the past four games in Carson’s place.

Carson is one of four Seahawks the team designated to return to practice off IR this week — the others were QB Russell Wilson, receiver Dee Eskridge and cornerback Nigel Warrior.

The Seahawks are expected to make a roster move this week to get Wilson back on the 53-man roster so he can start Sunday at Green Bay. They may also make moves with Carson and Eskridge, meaning there could be some significant roster shuffling.

One obvious way to open a roster spot is putting defensive back Marquise Blair on IR. He had season-ending knee surgery two weeks ago but remained on the 53-man roster for the Jacksonville game.

Seattle has four other running backs on its roster: Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas. With Carson returning it will have to keep five — something it hasn’t often done — or make a roster move.

The Seahawks were scheduled to practice Wednesday afternoon at the VMAC.

This story will be updated.