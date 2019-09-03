FOOTBALL PREVIEW 2019: Before the Seahawks, Huskies and Cougars kick off their seasons, our special section takes a look at what each team needs to do to reach the next level. Coming in print: Friday, Aug. 30.

Game 1

Sept. 8, vs. Cincinnati; 1:05 p.m., CBS

The last time the Bengals played in Seattle was the seventh game of the 2011 season when Richard Sherman made his first start, a game often considered as the true birth of the Legion of Boom. Now they return in the first season that begins for Seattle with none of the four original LOB members on the roster.

Game 2

Sept. 15, at Pittsburgh; 10 a.m., FOX

Well, it won’t be the most important game in the history of the series with the Steelers, but it’d be a good one for the Seahawks to win, especially if they’ve held serve and beaten the Bengals in Week 1. Seattle has neither started 2-0 nor won its first game on the road since 2013.

Game 3

Sept. 22, vs. New Orleans; 1:25 p.m., CBS

The last time the Saints were in Seattle, everybody was asking “Who is Jimmy?’’ following a pregame altercation involving then-Saints tight end Jimmy Graham and a few Seahawks defenders. The Seahawks won that playoff game, as they did a regular season game earlier in the 2013 season — as well as one following the 2010 season that featured a certain stadium-shaking run. The Saints, in fact, haven’t won in Seattle since 2004.

Game 4

Sept. 29, at Arizona; 1:05 p.m., FOX

Maybe the Seahawks can somehow finagle it in the next collective bargaining agreement that they don’t have to play in Glendale, Arizona. Play it in London. Play it in Mexico City. Anywhere but Glendale. Last year meant the last game ever as a Seahawk for Earl Thomas. The year before, it was Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. So, Seattle will tread carefully into this one.

Game 5

Oct. 3, vs. Los Angeles Rams; 5:20 p.m., FOX/NFL Network

The Seahawks will hope for this trend to continue — they are 4-0 at home on Thursday nights under Pete Carroll and 8-1 on Thursday night overall. But they are also suddenly on a three-game losing streak against Los Angeles, including two straight at home. The Seahawks haven’t lost four in a row to the Rams since the first four games they played against them.

Game 6

Oct. 13, at Cleveland; 10 a.m., FOX

The Seahawks won the first three games they ever played in Cleveland and now have won only once their in 30 years. The most recent loss in Cleveland was maybe the low point of the Carroll era — a 6-3 loss in 2011. Sherman made his first start the next week against the Bengals.

Game 7

Oct. 20, vs. Baltimore; 1:25 p.m., FOX

The return of Earl Thomas is enough to make this one of the most intriguing games of the year. The last time Thomas was on the CenturyLink Field turf he was picking off two passes against the Cowboys. He was injured the next week and his Seattle career over. Lamar Jackson and an offense that may want to run even more than Seattle will also be interesting.

Game 8

Oct. 27, at Atlanta; 10 a.m., FOX

The Seahawks haven’t been to Atlanta for a regular season game since late in the Super Bowl-winning 2013 season, though they returned for a less-victorious and far more costly visit in a divisional playoff game following the 2016 season. Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is in win-now mode in fifth year with Falcons, and now the third since his own Super Bowl appearance.

Game 9

Nov. 3, vs. Tampa Bay; 1:05 p.m., FOX

Seahawks fans might have hoped they’d seen the last of new Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians when he “retired’’ following a win with Arizona in the final game of the 2017 season, having famously been caught telling his team the week before that CenturyLink was their “home field.’’ It was sort of hard to argue, as he went 4-1 in five games in Seattle while with Arizona, each win by seven points or less.

Game 10

Nov. 11, at San Francisco; 5:15 p.m., ESPN

The first of a rugged stretch of four out of five on the road begins on a Monday night in the Bay Area at the site of the worst regular-season loss of a year ago. Seattle won’t have to worry about Sebastian Janikowski’s tackling this time but they may have to worry about Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains 2-2 passing with one TD against Seattle, missing both games last season.

Game 11

Nov. 24, at Philadelphia; 5:20 p.m., NBC

A visit to Philly at the beginning of the holiday season could make this a fun trip for Seahawks fans. It’ll be a challenge for the Seahawks going against a team a year removed from a Super Bowl title. Seattle actually hasn’t lost in Philly in 30 years, winning the last four visits by a combined 94 points.

Game 12

Dec. 2, vs. Minnesota; 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Another December Monday night home game against the Vikings? The Seahawks won’t complain and will hope for a result similar to last season — a 21-7 victory. That added to Carroll’s historic success with the Seahawks on Monday night (8-2) and prime time (26-5-1).

Game 13

Dec. 8, at Los Angeles Rams; 5:20 p.m., NBC

Carroll usually doesn’t make too big of a deal of returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which he called home for nine seasons at USC. But this could be the last game he coaches there, which will be an unavoidable story line because the Rams’ new stadium is expected to be open for the 2020 season. A night game, when Carroll had many of his best moments at USC, seems fitting.

Game 14

Dec. 15, at Carolina; 10 a.m., FOX

Carolina? Again? Yep, for the fifth time since 2012 in the regular season (there was also a playoff game following the 2015 season) and seventh since 2000. That matches the number of visits the Seahawks have made to the team they entered the NFL with in 1976, Tampa Bay. Not that there aren’t a lot of fond memories. Seattle has won all four regular season visits to Carolina since 2012, all by five points or less.

Game 15

Dec. 22, vs. Arizona; 1:25 p.m., FOX

For the second straight year, the schedule maker was at least kind to the Seahawks when it comes to the holidays — Seattle will be home for both of its games just before and after Christmas, as it was last season. Seattle used two wins in those games, including one against the same Cardinals, to finish a stretch of six wins in seven games to end the regular season.

Game 16

Dec. 29, vs. San Francisco; 1:25 p.m., FOX

Whether the 49ers are able to turn this series back into a real rivalry — and whether they are going to live up to what are fairly sizable expectations this year — figures to become evident long before this game is played. Before the loss in the Bay Area late last year, Seattle had won eight in a row against the 49ers, all but two by 10 points or more. The 49ers haven’t won in Seattle since 2011, the Seahawks’ last home game before drafting Russell Wilson.