PRESEASON GAME #3

Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

at Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)

7 p.m. | Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, Calif.

TV: Ch. 13 | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »

A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports

QUARTER 3

0:16 | Seahawks 23, Chargers 3 After struggling to find the end zone in their first two preseason games, the Seahawks are having little trouble finishing drives tonight. This time, Geno Smith leads a seven-play, 69-yard drive and finishes it off with an eight-yard touchdown scramble.

Geno Smith the scramble for the TD. And that kind of play is why he has a heck of a chance to be the backup. Was in control the whole way. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 25, 2019

9:36 | Seahawks 16, Chargers 3 Geno Smith leads the Seahawks all the way down to the Chargers’ 2-yard line but they come away empty-handed after Smith throws incomplete to Gary Jennings on fourth down. Smith opened the half with a 28-yard bomb to rookie John Ursua.

Des said nah. pic.twitter.com/GbUZi48Rjv — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 25, 2019

What a way to start the second half! @johnursua5 picks up 28! 🔥#SEAvsLAC pic.twitter.com/0Vb5qEpCwv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2019

QUARTER 2

0:07 | Seahawks 16, Chargers 3 The Seahawks tack three more points on the board going into halftime after Jason Myers connects on a 58-yard field goal. That’s only after he missed from 53, but a false start on Will Dissly gave him a second attempt — from five yard deeper. Geno Smith relieved Russell Wilson for that last drive and should expect to see the majority of the snaps in the second half with Paxton Lynch out.

58 YARDER 😱@JayMy_31 sends it through! Q2: SEA 16 | LAC 3 pic.twitter.com/vOoD3C1WBu — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2019

4:16 | Seahawks 13, Chargers 3 Week one was the Paxton Lynch revenge game. Is this the Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise redemption game? Prosise rushes this touchdown in from the 1-yard line after carrying the load on this 45-yard drive. But Jason Myers hooks the PAT wide left.

7:43 | Seahawks 7, Chargers 3 An exceptional display of football here in Carson, California, as Austin Ekeler gets wide, wide open but is overthrown by even more. A few plays later, Jacob Martin sacks Tyrod Taylor for a loss of 17 yards, then, going for it on fourth and 1, Taylor muffs the snap and the Chargers turn it over on downs.

11:34 | Seahawks 7, Chargers 3 Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett are back showing what made them the perfect connection in 2018. Backed into a second and 18, Wilson unleashes a bomb to Lockett for 20 yards, then hits him again for 30 to set up Seattle in the red zone. On fourth and 1 from the 3-yard line, following a timeout by Pete Carroll, Rashaad Penny rushes up the middle into the end zone.

QUARTER 1

2:59 | Chargers 3, Seahawks 0 Another preseason game brings us more field goals. The Chargers get on the board first with their second-team offense, helped by some whistles, after their drive stalls on the Seattle 22-yard line. The Seahawks defense is getting pressure on Tyrod Taylor, and Shaquill Griffin and Jamar Taylor made plays in coverage, but Los Angeles leads after a Mike Badgley 40-yarder.

T MOBILE 💨 pic.twitter.com/bKGauipm3F — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 25, 2019

13:03 | Seahawks 0, Chargers 0 With the Seahawks’ depth at receiver taking a blow, Malik Turner is the first receiver to see the field after presumed starters Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown. That comes after Seattle forced a three-and-out on its first defensive series of the game.

Advertising

PREGAME

6:45 p.m. Big news out of Indianapolis: Adam Schefter is reporting that Andrew Luck will announce his retirement from the NFL on Sunday. Guess that settles that debate once and for all?

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

6:15 p.m. The Seahawks will be without two defensive backs tonight: Kalan Reed and Marquise Blair, according to pregame reports. Traditionally the third preseason game is the one in which the starters play the most, but the Chargers will reportedly hold out QB Philip Rivers and WR Keenan Allen, among others.