Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2)
1:25 p.m. | SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Tyler Lockett active for Seahawks, Keenan Allen for Chargers
The two star receivers in Sunday’s Seahawks-Chargers game who entered the game as officially questionable — Seattle’s Tyler Lockett and LA’s Keenan Allen — are both active and will play.
Lockett did not practice all week due to a hamstring injury, but he dealt with it last week, playing against Arizona, and it was expected he would play Sunday, as well.
Allen has not played since Week 1 after also dealing with a hamstring injury. But Allen went through a workout on the field about two hours before the 1:25 p.m. kickoff and was pronounced healthy enough to play.
Seattle’s five inactive players to get down to the gameday max of 48 contained no surprises with most due to injuries.
The five inactives are: OL Gabe Jackson (hip/knee), cornerbacks Artie Burns (groin) and Sidney Jones IV (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring) and defensive back Teez Tabor, a healthy scratch.
Seattle on Saturday elevated outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and cornerback Xavier Crawford off the practice squad and each is active and will play.
The Chargers' inactive players are: QB Easton Stick, WR Joshua Palmer , PK Dustin Hopkins, S JT Woods, TE Donald Parham Jr. and DL Christian Covington.
Seahawks could win over some doubters with victory vs. Chargers
No one questions that the Seahawks, at 3-3, are weathering their first season without Russell Wilson far better than almost anyone anticipated.
But that doesn’t mean everyone is convinced that the Seahawks are a good team capable of making a playoff run.
Their playoff odds remain fairly middling among those who try to calculate such things — FiveThirtyEight.com has the Seahawks at 24% this week, for instance.
“Until we win a lot of games, we are not going to get any credit,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “If that’s going to come we have to win a lot of games here. They are looking — people that have an opinion, that have one of those megaphones — they’ll have to deal with us eventually if we can keep doing something. We have a long way to go.”
The Seahawks can get a lot closer to being taken seriously the next two weeks, with an opportunity to accomplish a first this season — beat a team with a winning record.
Up first are the 4-2 Chargers at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Next week the Seahawks face one of the NFL’s surprise teams, the 5-1 New York Giants, at Lumen Field.
