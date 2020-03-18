Despite all the noise of the past two days created by NFL free agency, the signing period doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PDT.

That’s when teams can first officially report signings and players who are unrestricted free agents can first actually sign contracts.

And when it does begin, all eyes in Seattle will continue to zoom in on the Seahawks’ efforts to keep Jadeveon Clowney, which may be getting better by the minute.

The lack of much buzz about Clowney on Tuesday — the second day of the legal tampering period — and that many other pass rushers were agreeing to deals seemed an indication that maybe things were headed in a better direction for Seattle to keep him.

That seemed further confirmed in a report Wednesday morning from Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network, who tweeted that Clowney “hasn’t found the market he expected. Could wind up the Seahawks’ offer is the best he’ll get.”

Garafolo, though, later clarified that “To be clear, he’s in line to make a lot of money. But it sounds like his camp’s expectations were at the top of the market, and they’re not there. Not yet anyway.”

That, of course, indicates that Clowney may be willing to be patient, and NFL changes to the free agent protocol this year, particularly regarding physicals, could drag the process out.

Clowney had surgery to repair a core muscle injury following the 2019 season and teams will obviously have questions about that. In a typical year, Clowney could make a visit and a team could conduct a physical. But because of the coronavirus outbreak, trips are not allowed this year. A player can have a physical conducted by a local physician and the results shared with teams. But for some teams, that may not suffice.

As NFL.com noted, that could mean Clowney might want to — or be forced to — wait things out.

The Seahawks, of course, have better info than any other team at the moment about Clowney’s physical situation and theoretically could make things happen more quickly than anyone else.

And if Clowney just wants to get a deal done now, Seattle may be his best choice, especially since it’s unclear when any of this will clear up and NFL business will be back to normal. (And the issues with physicals also almost certainly means you won’t see as many official announcements of signings this year as many will be done “pending physicals” and teams will wait to make things official until those physicals can be done, one way or the other).

But Garafolo’s tweet also seemed to indicate Clowney may be willing to wait things out and see if the market will develop the way he wants.

The lack of teams who may be interested, though, appeared to shrink during the first two days of the legal tampering period as teams such as the Giants, Titans and Colts, who had been thought interested, each agreed to terms with other pass rushers

Seattle, meanwhile, had made few significant moves so far, mostly re-signing defensive tackle Jarran Reed and free agent offensive lineman B.J. Finney, leaving room for Clowney (if maybe then needing to do some finagling with their cap to do much else).

Garafolo’s report, though, also seems to indicate that the Seahawks haven’t yet blown Clowney away with an offer that would have compelled him to immediately agree, meaning specifically anything in the $21 million-per year plus range, which is what Clowney was said to be wanting.

Indications all along are Seattle hasn’t wanted to go too crazy to keep Clowney — or as the NFL Network put it today “wasn’t going to hit the stratosphere.”

That’s a philosophy that may frustrate Seahawks fans, but also is in keeping with how they’ve always conducted business — setting a value on a player and trying to stick to it with an eye always on the long haul with the thought that even one out-of-line contract in one season can create a domino effect that will impact the team for years down the road.

“It’s not just about this year,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said at the NFL combine in February when asked about handling negotiations with big-money free agents. “It’s planning for next year and the following year, as well. We have to be cognizant of where we’re going.”

The upshot could be that the market Seattle thought Clowney would get is the market he has ended up getting rather than the market he wanted. And all things being equal, you’d assume he’d want to stay.

Given the oddness of this year, the answer may not come immediately. But the first day of free agency could, at least, bring even that much more clarity about where things are headed.