Seahawks player Chad Wheeler bonded out of King County Jail on Tuesday after being arrested early Saturday on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Wheeler, a backup offensive lineman, is due in King County District Court again Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Wheeler appeared in King County District Court on Monday, and bail was set at $400,000. Wheeler was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and to surrender all weapons.

Court records show Wheeler was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 1:19 a.m. Saturday following a suspected assault of his girlfriend at a residence Friday night in Kent.

Wheeler joined the Seahawks in October 2019 and played in five games for them this season. He is a restricted free agent.

In a statement Monday night, the Seahawks said, “We are aware of the situation and still gathering information.”

A Kent Police Department report said police responded to a call of a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a “physical fight” with her boyfriend.

The woman was taken to Valley Medical Center in Kent because of arm pain, the report said.

Wheeler played 65 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams for Seattle this season.

He saw his most significant action at right tackle in games against the Giants and Jets in December due to injuries to other players.

Wheeler, who played four years at USC and was an All-Pac-12 left tackle in 2016, played in 27 games with 19 starts for the Giants from 2017-19, including 14 starts for the Giants in 2018.

If the Seahawks do not tender Wheeler when the NFL window opens this year, he would become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 17.

Wheeler made $176,471 this season and spent much of it on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-player roster Dec. 12.