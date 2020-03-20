The Seahawks and CenturyLink Field will pay more than $700,000 to part-time employees impacted by events that will be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the team announced Friday.

That is one of several steps the team, as well as Vulcan Inc. and the Paul G. Allen Family foundation, announced Friday as part of an overall plan to support various entities in the days to come.

Vulcan — which oversees both the Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA — announced they are “committed to paying their part-time event staff for any previously scheduled event shifts at CenturyLink Field and the Moda Center.”

Many other teams and pro sports organizations, including much of the NBA, have similarly pledged to help out employees who will lose work due to shutdowns caused by the crisis.

Other steps that will be taken by Vulcan and the Allen Family Foundcation, according to the team’s statement, include:

The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation will donate $500,000 to the Seattle Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, with the Seahawks also making a donation;

Vulcan Inc. is committing $100,000 to support the Chinatown-International District, where the company has been headquartered since 2000.

The Paul G. Allen Foundation donating $100,000 to the COVID-19 Arts Emergency Relief Fund, a mix of public and private donations administered by ArtsFund to provide unrestricted grants to arts organizations negatively impacted by the coronavirus crisis and its economic effects;

Vulcan matching the first $25,000 of charitable gifts made personally by employees to the Seattle Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund;

And both the Seahawks and Trail Blazers donating thousands of pounds of unused food from their venues to local nonprofit organizations, including a donation of 3,000 pounds of food from CenturyLink Field to local organizations like FareStart, the YMCA and Mercy Housing Northwest.

In a statement from the team, Jody Allen, co-founder and chair of Vulcan Inc. and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, and chair of the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers, said:

“We are all witnessing the impacts of COVID-19 and how it is harming the health, vibrancy, and economic well-being of our communities. We are thoughtfully assessing ways we can help mitigate some of these impacts, and we are grateful to the many health care workers, partners, local and regional authorities, fellow funders and business leaders on the front lines in Seattle and Portland. While we work as a community to respond to this crisis, we take seriously the shared responsibility to follow official public health guidance and be diligent in our social distancing during these challenging times.”

According to the team’s statement, the team also announced it has launched Seahawks.com/WeGotThis as a community space for those affected by COVID-19.