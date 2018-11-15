Justin Britt went off on a tirade about the officiating in the Seahawks' win over Green Bay on Thursday night.

Seahawks center Justin Britt is pleased his team got the 27-24 win against the Packers on Thursday, but he was clearly frustrated throughout the game.

Apparently, the Packers were illegally messing with Seattle’s snap count, trying to simulate signals and force the Seahawks into false starts. It worked a couple times. But that wasn’t all that irked Britt on Thursday. He also thought Green Bay was consistently getting away with hands to the face penalties, as well as holding calls. In fact, he thinks this happens all the time at CenturyLink Field.

So were the Packers messing with your snap count tonight?

Britt: “Yeah, I don’t think it’s legal what they were doing, but it’s neither here nor there. We won, they lost. They’re going home with an L, they got a long flight. I think, I’m gonna say this — I think the NFL and the referees should do a better job when it comes to ‘hands to the face.’ They put an emphasis on it, but they never call it. I think they need to review that and start calling those and I think they need to start calling holding on the teams that we’re playing, the offensive lines that we’re playing. I feel like we try to be technique-oriented up front and dominate in that way, but I feel like other teams, you can see them holding all the time. You saw it a bunch today. You know, we got a win, we’re gonna start a streak, but those were a couple of thoughts on my head. “

Are those things something teams have been doing all year, or was it particularly noticeable tonight?

Britt: “I feel like it’s notorious here in Seattle that we never get a call for whatever reason that is. We just don’t get the benefit of the doubt. They never call ‘hands to the face’ on the defensive guys whenever they’re doing it to us. They call it whenever we do it. And they’ll call holding on us as quick as they can but they’ll never call it on the other team. I think it needs to be looked at.”

Was it 95 (Tyler Lancaster) that had his hands in your face?

Britt: “You name a number any week and they probably do it. There was quite a few times that it happened tonight. I’m not going to complain more than this. I really don’t care, but someone has to say it. Glad we got a win in front of the 12s at home. “