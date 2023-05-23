Seahawks second-year cornerback Tariq Woolen underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday that will sideline him until training camp in late July, according to a report from ESPN.

Woolen, who was named to the Pro Bowl last year during a breakout rookie season, was not seen at Seattle’s first OTA (organized team activity) on Monday.

According to ESPN, Woolen injured the knee walking on the practice field a week ago and after a review of the injury, Woolen underwent surgery on Tuesday. According to the report, the surgery “went as well as doctors could have hoped.”

Woolen, drafted in the fifth round in 2022 out of University of Texas-San Antonio, tied for the NFL lead in interceptions a year ago with six.

Seattle on Monday also re-signed veteran cornerback Artie Burns, giving the team 10 cornerbacks on its roster.

With Woolen out, rookie Devon Witherspoon and veteran Michael Jackson typically worked with the number one defense during Monday’s OTA, with third-year cornerback Tre Brown also mixing in some. Second-year cornerback Coby Bryant also sat out the team portion of the OTA but did take part in the walk-through.

Coach Pete Carroll did not speak to the media after so there was no official word on why some players were out.

Burns, a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2016, signed initially with the Seahawks last spring and worked often with the first-team defense before suffering a groin injury in training camp. That limited him to playing just 16 snaps during the season as Woolen, Jackson and Bryant emerged as starters.

