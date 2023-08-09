RENTON — A hamstring injury will keep Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon out of action for Thursday’s preseason opener at home against the Vikings.

The question now is how long the fifth overall selection in the 2023 draft will be out.

Witherspoon did not practice again Wednesday while dealing with a new hamstring injury that first crept up Monday.

Coach Pete Carroll said it is not the same injury that limited him during the offseason program.

“It’s the same leg (left), different spot,” he said. “Not the same area.”

So, how bad is it?

Carroll indicated the team isn’t too worried, calling it “a little hammy thing” and saying, “It doesn’t seem serious. He’s moving around and all that. But we’ve got to be careful here.”

But when asked specifically when Witherspoon might be back, Carroll said, “I don’t know that. … I don’t think it’s going to be a long time, but I don’t know that.”

The injury continues a somewhat halting start to Witherspoon’s NFL career.

He was limited for much of the offseason program due to a lingering hamstring issue, then held out the first two days of training camp before signing his four-year rookie deal.

After being eased into action for a couple days, he began playing regularly at nickel cornerback and worked there with the first unit for most of the last week, including in Friday’s mock game at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks seemed enamored enough of Witherspoon in the nickel that last year’s starter at the position, Coby Bryant, was beginning to spend most of his time playing safety.

But with Witherspoon out, Bryant has been back as the nickel with the starters.

The news was far better Wednesday for another recently injured player in the secondary: Second-year safety Joey Blount.

Blount was carted off the field Monday after diving for an interception on a tipped pass in the end zone. He was not seen at practice Tuesday.

Blount was back on the sidelines for Wednesday’s practice but was a non-participant. Carroll said Blount is only dealing with a sore lower back and could be back next week. The team was initially concerned about Blount’s knee and hip after the awkward landing on the play.

“Just found out (Tuesday) that everything is fine,” Carroll said. “He has a sore lower back just from the jolt. So really, really pleased about that because we kind of went down a rabbit hole that it might be a bunch of nasty stuff.”

Receiving trio on the mend

Carroll also offered positive reports on three receivers who had been dealing with varying issues the last few days: Tyler Lockett, Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young.

Lockett has not practiced much over the last week but picked up his work the last two days. Carroll indicated he’d be ready to play if needed, though it seems likely most starters will not see action against the Vikings.

“He’s all right,” Carroll said. “He’s ready to go.”

Carroll indicated earlier Lockett was dealing with a hamstring injury, though on Wednesday he called it only “a little something something.” He also said the Seahawks are playing it cautious with Lockett this time of year to give the nine-year veteran some breaks when possible, saying the team was “looking for a chance to make sure we don’t overload him.”

Second-year receiver Young also has not practiced in a week while dealing with what Carroll said the team has been examining to see if it’s a sports hernia injury.

Carroll said the team still hasn’t determined if it’s a sports hernia but that Young has “taken a turn” for the better over the last few days. “Looks like he’s starting to improve,” Carroll said.

Eskridge was also back on the field Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday. Carroll declined to say what injury held out Eskridge on Tuesday, though he took a big hit late during what was a full-pads practice the day before.

But he said Eskridge is fine and will play Thursday.

The NFL announced on Friday that Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy but is eligible to participate in preseason games.

More personnel notes

— Guard Damien Lewis missed the last two days due to illness, Carroll said. But he was back Wednesday and again working with the starting unit at left guard.

— Carroll said outside linebacker Darrell Taylor is making progress from a shoulder injury that has held him out the last week but said there is no ETA for his return. “He’s really encouraged he’s coming back and feeling more normal,” Carroll said. “We won’t know about that until he starts using the shoulder and punching and all of that kind of stuff. But he does feel way better.” Boye Mafe has been typically working with the starting defense with Taylor out.

— Carroll said inside linebacker Vi Jones is dealing with “a legit ankle sprain” and will be out a few weeks. Jones had been typically working with the second-team defense at weakside linebacker.

— The Seahawks waived outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu as injured on Wednesday and signed nose tackle Anthony Montalvo to his place on the 90-man roster. Montalvo went undrafted out of Central Florida and was signed by the Dolphins before being waived earlier this week. Carroll said Onujiogu, who played in one game last season as an undrafted rookie free agent and spent the rest of the year on the practice squad, is dealing with a tendon injury in his elbow that may require surgery. If he clears waivers, he will revert to injured reserve.

— Running backs Kenneth Walker III (groin) and Kenny McIntosh (knee) remain out. Carroll said Walker, who has not practiced since the first day of training camp, is improving. Carroll said Walker can run full-speed straight ahead and the team will begin testing him cutting and swerving in the next few days. “Next week will be an interesting week to see how much he can do,” Carroll said.

— Carroll was asked about the progress of linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Jamal Adams, who each remain on the physically unable to perform list. He again characterized each as making good progress but did not give an ETA for a return. Carroll said each is able to do “full-speed” workouts that include change of direction but that “we’ve just got to do the right thing and make sure their confidence is there and we have logged enough time in the football movement stuff so that we know when we get there it’s not going to be anything new to them.”