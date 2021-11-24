RENTON — As Seahawks coach Pete Carroll noted almost instantly, the Seahawks playing on Monday means that he did not have to talk about injuries when he met with the media before practice Wednesday.

For a Monday game, injury reports arrive on Thursday, Friday and Saturday instead of the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of a normal game week.

“We’re not commenting on injuries right now because we don’t have to,” Carroll said early into his news conference.

But Carroll did give up one injury-related nugget — starting right cornerback D.J. Reed, who sat out Sunday’s 23-13 loss to the Cardinals with knee and groin injuries, was expected to practice.

“He’s going to practice today,” Carroll said. “We’ll see how he does. We’ll let you know.”

That at least gives the hope that the Seahawks will have one of their regular starting cornerbacks for the game at Washington.

Rookie Tre Brown, who had emerged as the starter at left cornerback, is out for the year after suffering a patellar tendon injury. That had Seattle finishing the Arizona game with Sidney Jones on the left side and Bless Austin making his Seahawks defensive debut on the right.

If Reed makes it back, then the Seahawks will likely have Reed on the right side and Jones on the left, the same duo who started four games earlier this year (49ers, Rams, Saints and Steelers) before Brown supplanted Jones three games ago.

Jones, a former UW standout acquired in a trade with Jacksonville after the preseason, almost pulled off a potentially game-changing play with a diving interception in the third quarter that was ruled incomplete after replay.

“He stepped in and made some plays and was solid and we could really trust that he was going to be in the right place,” said defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. “… He understands that there are only so many opportunities and he has to take advantage. But we really like what we saw.”

Carroll contested the overturning of Jones’ interception, which would have given Seattle the ball at the Arizona 11, saying, “It was a great play, and I think you had to try really hard to want to turn that over because it was called on the field. You have to have whatever it’s called — indisputable (evidence) or whatever.”

But a video released by the NFL Wednesday via its NFLOfficiating twitter page stated the league confirmed the ruling because the ground assisted in the catch, which meant Jones did not “complete the process” of the catch.

Running back depth a question?

Since he didn’t have to talk about injuries, Carroll avoided a question about the health of running back Rashaad Penny, who had just two carries against Arizona after tweaking his hamstring on the first play of the game. Penny was injured at the end of an 18-yard run in what was the first official start of his NFL career in his fourth season after being taken in the first round in 2018.

With Chris Carson out for the season, the Seahawks have been hoping to lean on Penny for significant work alongside Alex Collins. But if Penny is injured, the Seahawks will have to rely on Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas behind Collins.

In a sign that the Seahawks are at least accounting for possibly needing more depth, Seattle on Wednesday signed rookie B.J. Emmons to the practice squad. Seattle signed Emmons as an undrafted rookie free agent in the spring but waived him early in camp, and Emmons landed with the Raiders, where he scored a TD against the Seahawks in the preseason opener.

He was later waived by the Raiders, then signed to their practice squad before being released and becoming a free agent.

Emmons finished his college career last year at Florida Atlantic. But he began it at Alabama in 2016, where he signed after being rated the top running back in the nation by both Rivals.com and ESPN.com out of Freedom High in Morganton, North Carolina.

Wide receiver Cade Johnson was released off the practice squad to make room for Emmons.

The signing of Emmons gives Seattle two running backs on its practice squad the other being Josh Johnson, an undrafted rookie free agent who was the Seahawks’ leading rusher in the preseason.

Either could be elevated to the active roster for the Washington game if needed.

Diggs, Dickson, Bellore lead Pro Bowl voting

Three Seahawks — punter Michael Dickson, free safety Quandre Diggs and special teamer Nick Bellore — are the leaders at their position in fan votes among NFC players for the 2022 Pro Bowl, in voting totals announced Wednesday by the league.

Voting continues until Dec. 16. The 44 players on each team are determined by a vote of fans, players and coaches, each accounting for a third. The teams will be revealed Dec. 20.

The game is Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.