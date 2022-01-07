Bob Condotta (8-8)

Cardinals 27, Seahawks 17: Arizona’s win over Seattle in November went a long way toward ensuring the Seahawks would not make the playoffs. So maybe the Seahawks can get some revenge and ensure that the Cardinals go on the road in the playoffs. But the home-field advantage might matter for once in this series, especially with the Cardinals having more tangible stakes on the line — and this time a healthy QB in Kyler Murray.

Adam Jude (8-8)

Cardinals 26, Seahawks 24: This means so much more for Arizona, which still can win the NFC West and host a playoff game. But this should mean something to Russell Wilson in what could be his final game with the Seahawks. I expect Wilson to play well, and I expect he’ll have a chance to show his old fourth-quarter closer form.

Larry Stone (7-9)

Cardinals 31, Seahawks 21: The Cardinals had lost three in a row before rebounding last week against Dallas — the upshot being that they need this win. If the Cardinals beat the Seahawks and the Rams lose to the 49ers, the NFC West title belongs to Arizona. That motivation should be enough to get the Cardinals by a Seahawks team they beat by 10 points in Seattle.

Matt Calkins (9-7)

Cardinals 27, Seahawks 21: Seattle won’t go down without a fight in its season finale, but Arizona is a legitimate Super Bowl contender still hoping to win the NFC West. Kyler Murray and folks will be too much for the Seahawks.

Week 17 (Seahawks 51, Lions 29)

Condotta: Seahawks 23, Lions 10*

Jude: Lions 24, Seahawks 20

Stone: Seahawks 23, Lions 20

Calkins: Lions 21, Seahawks 20

Week 16 (Bears 25, Seahawks 24)

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Bears 9

Jude: Seahawks 19, Bears 17

Stone: Seahawks 22, Bears 15*

Calkins: Seahawks 21, Bears 14

Week 15 (Rams 20, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Rams 28, Seahawks 23

Jude: Rams 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 20

Calkins: Rams 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 14 (Seahawks 33, Texans 13)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Texans 10

Jude: Seahawks 34, Texans 13*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Texans 7

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Texans 17

Week 13 (Seahawks 30, 49ers 23)

Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 16

Jude: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20*

Stone: 49ers 23, Seahawks 10

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 14

Week 12 (WFT 17, Seahawks 15)

Condotta: Seahawks 21, WFT 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, WFT 17

Stone: WFT 27, Seahawks 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, WFT 21

Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)

Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16

Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)

Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*

Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30

Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 9 — bye

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score