Bob Condotta (7-4)

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 22. Seattle has tied an NFL record with 10 wins by one possession this season (meaning eight points or less). So why should the Seahawks stop now? Arizona’s record maybe makes you think this should be easy. But games against the Cardinals rarely are, especially in Seattle, and Kyler Murray and that offense could cause problems for the Seahawks, especially if some of the key players on that side of the ball can’t make it back from injury.

Adam Jude (12-2)

Seahawks 44, Cardinals 41: You want offense, you got offense. By any metric, Arizona has one of the worst defenses in the NFL. And the Seahawks will again likely be without several key defenders. That adds up to a big day for both Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, with the Seahawks again doing just enough to squeak by for their 12th win in front of the 12’s.

Larry Stone (9-5)

Seahawks 24, Cardinals 21: This is the proverbial trap game, with the monumental showdown against San Francisco looming in a week. But the Seahawks will do what they always do and squeak it out despite an alarming amount of injuries and the ever-present threat of Kyler Murray. It could be the last time we see Larry Fitzgerald in Seattle – or he could play forever.

Matt Calkins (5-9)

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 20: The Seahawks are the better team, will be in their home stadium and have everything to play for. Arizona may make a late run, but Seattle will overwhelm early and coast to a win.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

Week 4

*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks

Jude: 24-16 Seahawks

Stone: 20-13 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals

Week 5

Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks

Jude: 38-35 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Rams

Week 6

Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks

Jude: 28-27 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-26 Browns

Week 7

Condotta: DNP

Jude: 34-32 Ravens

Stone: 24-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens

Week 8

Condotta: DNP

*Jude: 31-21 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

Calkins: 23-22 Falcons

Week 9

Condotta: DNP

*Jude: 31-26 Seahawks

Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-14 Seahawks

Week 10

Condotta: 28-17 49ers

*Jude: 27-26 Seahawks

Stone: 23-20 49ers

Calkins: 24-14 49ers

Week 11

BYE

Week 12

Condotta: 24-20 Seahawks

*Jude: 21-20 Seahawks

Stone: 23-19 Seahawks

Calkins: 31-28 Eagles

Week 13

Condotta: 27-24 Vikings

*Jude: 31-25 Seahawks

Stone: 27-23 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Vikings

Week 14

Condotta: 27-23 Seahawks

Jude: 34-31 Seahawks

Stone: 30-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 15

*Condotta: 31-24 Seahawks

Jude: 28-19 Seahawks

Stone: 27-19 Seahawks

Calkins: 21-20 Panthers

* = closest score