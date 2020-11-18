Bob Condotta (7-2)

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27. This isn’t quite a make-or-break game for the Seahawks with the soft schedule that lies ahead. But for the first time this year, it feels like a game Seattle had better really win, which is why I think they will. The injuries are concerning, to be sure, and the Cardinals are surging with Murray playing at a really high level. But it’s hard to imagine Wilson continuing to struggle the way he has the last few weeks.

Adam Jude (7-2)

Cardinals 38, Seahawks 37. Seattle didn’t have any answers for Kyler Murray in their first meeting, and it’s difficult to envision this Seahawks defense finding an effective solution just a few weeks later, especially given all their injuries. Seattle’s best bet is to win a shootout, and for that the Seahawks will need a healthy Chris Carson — which is no sure thing — and for DK Metcalf to return to his dominant form.

Larry Stone (6-3)

Cardinals 34, Seahawks 27. The Cardinals are coming off one of the most thrilling wins of the season for any team. The Seahawks are coming one of their most dispiriting losses. The Cardinals have won four of their last five (including an overtime victory over Seattle) while the Seahawks have lost three of their last four. Seattle still has major injury concerns, as well as a slumping quarterback. I expect Russell Wilson to revert to form, but it won’t be enough.

Matt Calkins (7-2)

Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31. Russell Wilson has been in a funk but is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Look for him to have a bounce-back game as the Seahawks momentarily go back on top in the division.

Week 10 (Rams 23, Seahawks 16)

Condotta: Rams 35, Seahawks 31

Jude: Seahawks 38, Rams 35

Stone: Rams 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Rams 31, Seahawks 28*

Week 9 (Bills 44, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 33, Bills 26

Jude: Seahawks 29, Bills 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Bills 24

Calkins: Bills 31, Seahawks 30*

Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30

Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35

Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 6

BYE WEEK

Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*

Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* – closest score