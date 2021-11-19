Bob Condotta (4-5)

Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19: For all the local talk of what this game means for Seattle, Arizona is starting to be in a position to need some wins, too. Arizona has lost two of three following its 7-0 start, and the last thing the Cardinals want is to start hearing parallels to its second-half collapse of last season. Arizona has a top-10 offense and defense, and if Murray plays, is the better team on paper. And yes, the games aren’t played on paper, but …

Adam Jude (6-3)

Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16: Kyler Murray’s status is up in the air, and let’s be honest: Russell Wilson’s is too. Which version of Russ are we going to see Sunday? Because we know this team will only go as far as he’s capable of leading it, and who knows what he (and his surgically-repaired finger) will look like after the Green Bay debacle. The hunch here is he will be better — good enough, anyway, to keep this team afloat for another week.

Larry Stone (4-5)

Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17: It would be a lot easier to make this pick if we knew whether Kyler Murray was going to play. But even if he does, I think Russell Wilson will come back strong from maybe his worst game as a pro and lead a desperately needed victory. The Seahawks’ defense is trending in the right direction, and the Cardinals are coming off a 34-10 thrashing by Carolina (albeit without Murray).

Matt Calkins (6-3)

Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24: Obviously, Kyler Murray’s health will be a major factor in how this one turns out. But even if he’s out, the Seahawks didn’t show enough with Russell Wilson last week to indicate that they can beat a Super Bowl contending club.

Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)

Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*

Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30

Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 9 — bye

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score