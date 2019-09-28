Bob Condotta (1-2)

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 13. Basically every statistical comparison favors the Seahawks, who are gaining 62 more yards per game than Arizona and allowing a whopping 125 fewer. And while the Seahawks have a tortured history in Glendale, they also haven’t lost a game in Arizona to the Cardinals since 2012. That streak should continue as Seattle gets a needed bounce-back win.

Adam Jude (2-1)

Seahawks 24, Arizona 16. The Cardinals have one of the league’s worst run defenses — allowing 157 yards per game, 30th in the NFL — and if Chris Carson and Seattle’s offensive line can’t get rolling this Sunday, it’s fair to wonder: Will it ever?

Larry Stone (1-2)

Seahawks 20, Cardinals 13. Bad things always seem to happen to the Seahawks in Glendale – but losing hasn’t been one of them. And despite all the disturbing trends last week against New Orleans, they should be able to get back on track against what appears to be a less-talented Arizona ballclub.

Matt Calkins (3-0)

Cardinals 24, Seahawks 23. Besides Russell Wilson’s exemplary play, there hasn’t been much indication that the Seahawks are any good. They beat the winless Bengals by one, beat the winless and Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers by two, and lost to a Drew Brees-less Saints team at CenturyLink Field. Now they’re supposed to cakewalk to a road win against a division rival? No, look for quarterback Kyler Murray to guide the Cardinals to their first win as I take a commanding season lead on my predictable coworkers.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

* = closest score