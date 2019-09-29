FINAL

Arizona Cardinals 10

1:05 p.m. | State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »

The Great Seattle Uniform Bracket And then there were two... It's your last day to vote in the finals!

A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports

QUARTER 4

10:21 | Seahawks 20, Cardinals 10 Kyler Murray — with some assistance from the officials — takes the reins and takes the Cardinals all the way down the field and into the end zone for their first touchdown of the day. Murray finishes off the drive with a designed run from the 9-yard line after Tedric Thompson gets flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Kyler takes it himself for the TD! @K1 #SEAvsAZ 📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/bmdFqu5ccy — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

QUARTER 3

Quick-hit impressions from Adam Jude after three quarters:

This game was a chance to ‘get right’ for Chris Carson, and it has been. Through three quarters, Carson has 16 carries for 85 yards and two receptions for 24 yards. And, of course, most importantly Carson does not have a fumble. Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Seahawks have been able to build off a 20-3 halftime lead and re-establish their run game around Carson.

This game was a chance to ‘get right’ for the Seahawks pass rush, and it has been. Mychal Kendricks has two of the Seahawks’ three sacks of rookie Kyler Murray, and Jadeveon Clowney had the play of the game with his first career interception — and pick six — in the first quarter. It’s been a good day all around for the D-line, with Ziggy Ansah playing considerable snaps, Rasheem Green posting his first sack of the season and first-round pick L.J. Collier coming through with a solid tackle in the third quarter.

11:37 | Seahawks 20, Cardinals 3 With a chance to really break things open, receiving the second-half kickoff, the Seahawks don’t do much. Chris Carson checks in with another run, and Will Dissly with another catch, but Seattle is quickly forced to punt as Russell Wilson takes a sack on third down.

QUARTER 2

0:20 | Seahawks 20, Cardinals 3 The Seahawks execute a perfect four-minute drill, giving Arizona the ball back with enough time to take a knee. But they just aren’t quite able to get seven points instead of three. Russell Wilson makes an ill-advised throw under pressure on third down that could have been an interception, but UW product Byron Murphy bats it down instead. Chris Carson led the way, carrying the ball five times for 50 yards on the drive.

10:48 | Seahawks 17, Cardinals 3 Russell Wilson slices and dices the Arizona defense and easily finds the end zone, needing only five plays and 3:01 to go 75 yards. A 32-yard catch-and-run by Jaron Brown and another 32-yard grab by Tyler Lockett set up Will Dissly’s fourth touchdown reception of the season.

4️⃣ games.

4️⃣ TDs. Will Dissly is a 🔴 red-zone 🔴 weapon pic.twitter.com/gcw9MJ9I2S — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 29, 2019

13:49 | Seahawks 10, Cardinals 3 This time, Zane Gonzalez is good from 33 yards after the Cardinals drive 60 yards on 12 plays, but can’t convert in the red zone. David Johnson set this one up with a run up the middle for 31 yards.

.@DavidJohnson31 up the middle for 31 yards! #SEAvsAZ 📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/yuu57QVvlQ — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

QUARTER 1

Quick-hit impressions from Bob Condotta after one quarter:

If you worried about how Chris Carson would react to a third lost fumble in three games, there were only positive signs early. Carson got the start – as would be expected anyway but was a necessity with Rashaad Penny again out with a hamstring issue — and he had three carries for 13 yards on Seattle’s first drive, which ended in a made field goal from 33 yards out. On one run Carson spun out of an attempted tackle from Terrell Suggs to gain eight yards.

Jadeveon Clowney was a little quiet the last two games after having a solid outing in the opener against the Bengals. But Clowney announced his presence about as loudly as possible Sunday with an interception and a 27-yard return for a touchdown to put Seattle up 10-0 with 4:15 to play in the first quarter. It was an incredibly heady and athletic play as Clowney fought off a block from former Seahawk J.R. Sweezy to snare a pass intended for David Johnson with his left hand, and then bring it in and race down the sidelines for the touchdown. The touchdown was Seattle’s first defensive touchdown this season.

And credit K.J. Wright, who lined up to Clowney’s right and provided some pressure on Murray that resulted in a hurried and off-target pass.

4:15 | Seahawks 10, Cardinals 0 Jadeveon Clowney is known to do some things that just leave you saying, “wow.” This is one of them. He pulls down Kyler Murray’s pass with a single hand, rips free from his blocker and sprints down the sideline for a pick-six, the first of his career.

Let us introduce you to JADEVEON CLOWNEY 💪pic.twitter.com/b9jV58PuLW — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 29, 2019

4:59 | Seahawks 3, Cardinals 0 The kickers are the difference early on. The Seahawks drive into the red zone, keyed by a nice run by Chris Carson, but are forced to settle for three points after Russell Wilson is forced to throw the ball away on second and third down. Jason Myers comes on to nail a 33-yard field goal.

9:43 | Seahawks 0, Cardinals 0 After making it all the way to the Seattle 26-yard line, Arizona calls on Zane Gonzalez for a 43-yard field, which sails wide right. The Cardinals come up empty. Mychal Kendricks came up with a sack, and Jadeveon Clowney nearly got another, as the Seahawks frequently flushed Kyler Murray from the pocket.

Advertising

15:00 | Seahawks 0, Cardinals 0 The Seahawks had one change to their starting secondary for Sunday’s game with Tedric Thompson returning at free safety and Bradley McDougald moving to strong safety. That was the same safety duo that began the season before Thompson then suffered a hamstring injury and missed the last to games. Lano Hill started at strong safety with McDougald at free for the games against the Steelers and Saints. Coach Pete Carroll had said during the week that “the comp is on’’ at the safety spot. For now, Thompson is again the guy at free safety. — Bob Condotta

PREGAME

11:42 a.m. Running back Rashaad Penny is one of Seattle’s seven inactive players for Sunday’s game against Arizona, still bothered by a hamstring injury suffered in practice nine days ago.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll had said on Friday he thought Penny had a good chance to play. But he also characterized it as a gameday decision and Penny will now miss his second game.

Seattle’s other inactives are receivers Gary Jennings and John Ursua, cornerback Neiko Thorpe, safeties Marquise Blair and Adrian Colbert and center/guard Ethan Pocic.

With Penny out, Seattle’s primary tailbacks will be Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise. Rookie Travis Homer is also active.

Arizona’s inactives include punter Andy Lee, with the Cardinals elevating Ryan Winslow from the practice squad to take his place. — Bob Condotta