Seahawks (3-2) vs. Cardinals (1-5)
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
DK Metcalf will miss first game of his NFL career
This time, Pete Carroll wasn’t just engaging in subterfuge.
Instead, when he insisted Friday that DK Metcalf would be a game-time decision and might miss Sunday’s game against Arizona he turned out to be right.
Metcalf was declared as one of Seattle’s seven inactives for the 1:05 p.m. kickoff against Arizona due to rib and hip injuries and will miss the first game of his NFL career.
Also inactive are running back Zach Charbonnet, center Evan Brown, guard Phil Haynes, tackle McClendon Curtis, linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Artie Burns.
Haynes is out with a calf injury, Brown an ankle injury and Charbonnet a hamstring issue. All had been listed as questionable as had Metcalf.
Metcalf had played in all 71 games of his career, and played through a rib injury suffered in Week 2 at Detroit the past three games, usually missing practices on Wednesday and Thursday before doing some work on Friday.
Metcalf suffered a hip injury in the first half last Sunday at Cincinnati but returned to play the second half. And when he practiced on a limited basis Friday, it was easy to assume that he would again play even if he was also listed as questionable.
Metcalf had been listed as questionable for a Week 3 game against Carolina, as well, but then played and his track record of durability made it tempting to think he’d play again.
Instead, Seattle will have to depend on rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo to take up the slack, along with Cody Thompson and former WSU standout Easop Winston Jr. Winston was elevated off the practice squad Saturday and will play in his first Seahawks game today.
Brown and Haynes being inactive means Seattle will have just two of its opening-day starts on the offensive line available — left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Damien Lewis.
Rookie Olu Oluwatimi will start at center, his first NFL start, the team announced. The Seahawks also signed Joey Hunt off the practice squad on Saturday and he will serve as the backup center today.
Anthony Bradford will likely start again at right guard in place of Haynes and Jake Curhan is active and could start again at right tackle, though Stone Forsythe can also play there.
And with Charbonnet out, DeeJay Dallas will be the backup running back and rookie SaRodorick Thompson, who was elevated off the practice squad Saturday, will serve as the third RB.
Burns and Bush are active scratches.
Stats pointing to this Seahawks game against Cardinals being a virtual must win
RENTON — Can a late-October game against a 1-5 team that might end up getting the first overall choice in the 2024 draft really be considered a must-win?
It can be if you’re the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks and the contest Sunday at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals looms as the most winnable game remaining on what becomes an increasingly tough schedule the rest of the way.
Consider that Seattle enters Week 7 of the NFL season facing what already is rated by Tankathon.com as the sixth-toughest remaining schedule in terms of won-lost percentage of the rest of its opponents at 39-31 (55.7%).
But throw out the game Sunday against Arizona and that becomes 38-26 (59.7%), which would be the third-toughest remaining schedule this week.
And then consider that Seattle faces only two other teams the rest of the way that currently have losing records — and that comes in two of the Seahawks’ last three games, each on the road against 2-4 Tennessee and then the season finale at Arizona.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Cardinals in Week 7
Can the Seahawks continue to bring some normalcy to their series against the Arizona Cardinals?
Seahawks fans may not need reminding how this has been one of the weirder series for much of the Pete Carroll era. In a nine-year stretch from 2013-21, Arizona won at Seattle six times. And during that same stretch the Seahawks went 7-1-1 against the Cardinals in Arizona.
Last year, the Seahawks put an end to some of the weird back-and-forth in this series by winning both games — and they have taken four out of five and two of the last three at home.
Those are trends the Seahawks are favored to continue, listed as much as an eight-point favorite against the 1-5 Cardinals when they meet Sunday at Lumen Field at 1:05 p.m.
Let’s take a look at our weekly keys to the game and prediction.
