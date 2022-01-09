Week 18 | Seahawks (6-10) at Cardinals (11-5)
1:25 p.m. | State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedWeek 18 | Seahawks at Cardinals
More
No surprise inactives for Seahawks, but Cardinals rule Chase Edmonds and Rondale Moore out
There were no real surprises on the Seahawks’ list of inactive for Sunday’s game at Arizona.
Seattle had to declare five as inactive to get down to the gameday maximum of 48.
The five consisted of third-team quarterback Jacob Eason, and four players who are dealing with injuries — middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee), cornerback John Reid (concussion), left guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and tight end Will Dissly (heel).
With Jackson out, the expectation is Phil Haynes will start at left guard.
Cody Barton will start in place of Wagner at MLB and Seattle’s cornerbacks are expected to be D.J. Reed on the right side and Sidney Jones on the left.
Arizona’s inactives included two key names — running back Chase Edmonds and receiver Rondale Moore. Edmonds also did not play in Arizona’s 23-13 win over Seattle in November. Moore had 11 receptions against the Seahawks in that game.
Both are dealing with injuries — Edmonds rib and toe injuries and Moore an ankle injury.
Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny is ‘beasting’ with support from his tight-knit family
They talk a lot, big brother and little brother. Like, every day, all the time. Sometimes their interaction is a quick back-and-forth text exchange. Sometimes they talk extensively about the technical aspects of playing running back in the NFL.
So of course Elijhaa Penny, a veteran fullback for the New York Giants, has been watching intently at what his younger brother has been doing out of the Seahawks backfield over the past month. Elijhaa’s 5-year-old son, Kurrenci, summed up things nicely while watching the Seahawks play the other day: “Uncle ’Shaddy is beasting!”
The kid’s right: No running back in the NFL has been beasting better than Rashaad Penny lately.
His family is a big reason for that.
The Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson era for the Seahawks began in Arizona. Could it end there, too?
Arizona is where the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson era of Seahawks football began almost a decade ago.
Arizona is also the scene of the ill-fated play that forever altered how the Carroll-Wilson era will be remembered.
Is Arizona also where that era ends?
That question is impossible to escape as the Seahawks conclude their 2021 regular season in Glendale against the Cardinals in a 1:25 p.m. kickoff at what is now called State Farm Stadium.
It was named University of Phoenix Stadium when Wilson played the first game of his NFL career Sept. 9, 2012.
The Seahawks lost 20-16 but not before a three-hour-plus game that foreshadowed much of what was to come as Wilson drove the Seahawks from their own 20 to the Arizona 4 before a fourth-down pass with 18 seconds remaining fell incomplete.
“It always pissed me off that he didn’t get that because he was worthy of winning that first game, first one out,’’ Carroll said earlier this year. “I still regret that.”
That game began a coach-quarterback partnership that has resulted in 103 regular-season wins, sixth-most of any coach and QB in NFL history. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick hold the record with 219 with the Patriots.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
It figures that one of the oddest series in Seahawks history also is deadlocked.
Sunday’s Seahawks-Cardinals game in Glendale, Arizona, is the 46th meeting between the teams. The first was also the first game in Seahawks history in 1976, a 30-24 win for the then-St. Louis Cardinals at the Kingdome.
The series now rests at 22-22-1, the tie the only one in Seahawks history.
But unlike most Seahawks series, which feature massive edges for the home teams, this one instead has been a tale of the road wins lately.
Arizona has won six of the past nine games in Seattle, including a 23-13 victory at Lumen Field on Nov. 21, and the Seahawks are 6-1-1 in the past eight games against the Cardinals in Glendale.
Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite and is the only one of the teams with something to play for — with a chance at the second seed in the NFC playoffs — but history and trends favor the Seahawks.
For one last time this season, on to our weekly keys to the game.
Pete Carroll credits improved O-line play for Seahawks’ offensive resurgence. Could it be a sign of things to come?
When the 2020 Seahawks season ended, coach Pete Carroll said he had one primary goal for the offense in 2021: run the ball well enough to get opponents out of playing two-high safety schemes designed to take away big plays in the passing game.
It was Seattle’s inability to run well in the second half of 2020 that Carroll felt allowed opponents to go to the two-high looks — meaning, not having to bring a safety closer to the line to play the run — which curtailed Seattle’s passing game. QB Russell Wilson, who had thrown 28 touchdowns in the first eight games of 2020, threw just 12 in the final eight games.
“Frankly, I’d like to not play against two-deep looks all season long next year,” Carroll said last January. “We need to be able to knock those guys into the scheme that we want to throw at.”
Finally, as the 2021 season comes to a close, the Seahawks may have accomplished that goal thanks to a revived rushing attack led by resurgent running back Rashaad Penny and an offensive line that Carroll thinks has blocked well most of the season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- The Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson era for the Seahawks began in Arizona. Could it end there, too?
- Report: WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura enters transfer portal
- Seahawks' Rashaad Penny is 'beasting' with support from his tight-knit family
- Former WSU football star Dan Grayson's life ended tragically, and his former wife blames CTE
- Pete Carroll credits improved O-line play for Seahawks' offensive resurgence. Could it be a sign of things to come?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.