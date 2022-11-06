Seahawks (5-3) at Cardinals (3-5)
1:05 p.m. | State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
No surprises among Seahawks' inactives at Cardinals
Seattle’s six inactive players for Sunday’s game at Arizona included two players who had already been ruled out due to injury — receiver Marquise Goodwin and linebacker Darrell Taylor, each sidelined with groin injuries.
Seattle’s other four inactive players to get down to the gameday max of 48 are running back Tony Jones Jr., safety Joey Blount, offensive tackle Jake Curhan and defensive tackle Myles Adams.
Blount had been listed as questionable with a quad injury, while Jones, Curhan and Adams were all healthy scratches.
What to watch when Seahawks face Cardinals in Week 9 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
When they meet Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, the Seahawks and Cardinals won’t be exactly the same teams they were Oct. 16 when they played in Seattle.
In the first meeting the Cardinals didn’t have receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was finishing up a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
And Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had yet to start a game.
Hopkins is back, again serving as the leading target for quarterback Kyler Murray.
Walker has given the Seahawks the same dynamic running attack it had with Rashaad Penny, helping key a three-game winning streak that has them atop the NFC West at 5-3.
That winning streak began with a 19-9 win over Arizona. That Cardinals loss is one of three in their past four games, putting them close to must-win mode at 3-5.
Will the teams continue to head in opposite directions Sunday?
Let’s take a closer look with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.
Seahawks found the fix for their defense against Cardinals but offense could’ve been sharper
RENTON — So what to make of the Seattle Seahawks at almost the halfway point of the 2022 season?
That was a question put to former Seahawk Richard Sherman earlier this week during a conference call to promote Sherman appearing on Amazon Prime’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football.
“Obviously they were running a different (defensive) scheme, while they are running a different scheme now,” Sherman said. “They’re getting back to the basics now.”
And that, Sherman said, has been one of the keys to the Seahawks winning three straight games to get to 5-3 and a game ahead of the rest of the NFC West heading into a game Sunday at Arizona against the Cardinals.
The Seahawks entered the first game against Arizona at 2-3, coming off a 39-32 loss at New Orleans, seemingly on the way to a lost season.
But the Seahawks reversed course on defense — got back to basics, as Sherman said — reverting to a scheme in which the players were given freedom to shoot gaps when they saw fit instead of reading and reacting.
