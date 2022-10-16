By

Seahawks (2-3) vs. Cardinals (2-3)

1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Related Seahawks vs. Cardinals

    More

    Advertising

    Shaun Alexander will raise 12th man flag before Ring of Honor ceremony

    Advertising

    New Seahawks RB Tony Jones Jr. is active

    Advertising

    Al Woods inactive for Seahawks as Cardinals roll with Eno Benjamin at RB

    Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods, a key cog in the Seahawks’ run defense, will sit out Sunday’s game against Arizona after being declared as one of the team’s five inactive players. Woods suffered a knee injury late in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss at New Orleans and was listed as doubtful for the Arizona game.

    Bryan Mone is listed as Woods’ backup but Seattle could also reconfigure its three-man line in its base defense and move Poona Ford to nose tackle.

    Also out is starting right guard Gabe Jackson with knee and hip injuries. Jackson will be replaced by Phil Haynes.

    Others inactive include two other players with injuries — CB Artie Burns (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring) — and backup safety Teez Tabor, a healthy scratch.

    That leaves the Seahawks with 48 players active for Sunday’s game as Seattle elevated linebacker Christian Jones off the practice squad on Saturday to add depth to the OLB rotation and play on special teams.

    Arizona’s inactives included, as expected, starting running back James Conner and backup Darrel Williams, leaving Eno Benjamin set to make his first career start.

    Seattle Times sports staff

    Most Read Sports Stories