Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
1:25 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray inactive vs. Seahawks
Quarterback Kyler Murray will not play for Arizona against Seattle Sunday as he has been declared inactive.
It is the third straight game Murray will miss with an ankle injury suffered at the end of a loss to the Packers last month. That means Colt McCoy will start for the third straight game.
Murray practiced on a limited basis all week. But the Cardinals decided to hold out Murray to give him an extra week to get past the ankle injury since they have a bye next week.
For Seattle, starting right cornerback D.J. Reed will miss the game after battling groin and knee injuries this week. That could mean Sidney Jones starting at right corner opposite rookie Tre Brown on the left side.
Seattle’s other inactives are defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Robert Nkemdiche, offensive tackle Jamarco Jones, quarterback Jacob Eason and backup center Dakoda Shepley. Jones is battling a back injury while the others are all healthy scratches.
The good news is that safety Jamal Adams, who was listed as questionable with a groin injury he tweaked in practice this week, is active.
Arizona’s other inactives are receiver DeAndre Hopkins, running back Jonathan Ward, safety James Wiiggins and starting left guard Justin Pugh. Pugh has been battling a calf injury.
Despite long odds, Seahawks confident they can make playoff run, starting with game vs. Cardinals
RENTON — No Seahawks player has been here before.
Well, not with the Seahawks, anyway.
They fell to 3-6, with last Sunday’s desultory 17-0 loss at Green Bay, for the first time since 2011, the year before quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner arrived.
The Seahawks were 2-6 that season before beating the Baltimore Ravens — a team that would win the Super Bowl the next year.
It was a win that kicked off a string of five victories in eight games the rest of the way and is often cited as a turning point for the Seahawks, who would win the Super Bowl two years later.
Now, 10 years later, the question is if coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a similar run in them.
As you’d expect, Carroll and players who spoke to the media this week expressed confidence that the team can rip off a bunch of wins and reach the postseason. They also acknowledged that they pretty much need to win Sunday against Arizona — 8-2 and tied for the lead in the NFC West and second in the NFC playoff seedings — for that to happen.
Seahawks’ Jamal Adams, D.J. Reed to be game-time decisions vs. Cardinals after being injured in practice
RENTON — Half of the Seahawks’ starting secondary — safety Jamal Adams and right cornerback D.J. Reed — is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision for Sunday’s home game against Arizona.
Coach Pete Carroll said both players suffered injuries in practice this week and sat out Friday — Adams “tweaked” a groin, and Reed is dealing with groin and knee injuries.
“Those guys are gonna go to game day and see how they do, because something happened a little bit during the week,” Carroll said. “We don’t know enough about it yet, so we’ve got to wait and use every day. They’re hopeful that they’re going to be all right.”
If Reed can’t play, the Seahawks would likely start Sidney Jones IV — the backup on the left side — on the right side. If Adams can’t play, Ryan Neal would likely start at strong safety. Neal was in the concussion protocol early in the week after an injury Sunday at Green Bay but was cleared and not on the final injury report.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Cardinals in Week 11 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
If there was a turning point for the Seahawks on their way to the NFC West title a year ago, it came on Nov. 20.
After losing three of four, the Seahawks returned home to face an Arizona team that they trailed in the NFC West standings (each stood 6-3 but Arizona had beaten them three weeks earlier), and some wondered if the game might represent a changing of the guard if the Cardinals were to come in to Lumen Field and win.
The Seahawks responded with one of their most well-rounded efforts of the season to beat the Cardinals 28-21 and start a string of six wins in seven games to end the season and win the fifth division title of the Pete Carroll era.
Three hundred sixty-six days later here the Cardinals come again with the Seahawks (3-6) again reeling, though this time to a greater degree — losers of four of their past five.
Another season-ending surge won’t be easy. But hope remains alive until the math says otherwise.
