Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
vs. Arizona Cardinals (6-3)

5:20 p.m. | Lumen Field| Seattle

TV: FOX, NFL Network| Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM

Stream: NFL Game Pass, Amazon Prime

Seahawks-Cardinals

Seahawks put Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve, add Snacks Harrison for game vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks made a few roster moves a few hours before their kickoff Thursday night against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, including placing cornerback Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve.

Dunbar has dealt with a knee injury all season and will miss his second consecutive game. Going on IR means he will miss at least two more games before he can return.

The Seahawks also elevated defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison and running back Bo Scarbrough off the practice squad for Thursday night’s game.

—Bob Condotta

What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Cardinals — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction

Here’s one trend the Seahawks hope continues as they head into a key NFC West clash Thursday night against Arizona — Russell Wilson has never lost three straight games.

The Wilson-era Seahawks have lost two in a row eight times previously before the current streak but the streak has always stopped there, including last year, when Seattle lost the last two of the regular season, then won at Philadelphia in a wild-card playoff game.

Here’s one they hope ends — Arizona has won four of the last five games against the Seahawks in Seattle, including 27-13 last December. That was a streak Seattle countered by going 6-0-1 in Arizona from 2013-19.

Let’s take a look at some of the keys to Thursday’s game.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

