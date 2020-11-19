Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
vs. Arizona Cardinals (6-3)
5:20 p.m. | Lumen Field| Seattle
TV: FOX, NFL Network| Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM
Stream: NFL Game Pass, Amazon Prime
Inactives: Chris Carson out, Carlos Hyde and Tyler Lockett in
The Seahawks had hoped Chris Carson might return for Thursday night’s game against Arizona, though he was listed as questionable.
Instead, Carson was among the team’s seven inactive players for the game, missing his fourth straight since suffering a midfoot sprain during the first game against Arizona on Oct. 25.
However, among the active players was receiver Tyler Lockett and center Kyle Fuller, who each also had been listed as questionable for the game.
Seattle’s other inactive players were center Ethan Pocic (concussion), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee), guard Jordan Simmons (calf) and two healthy scratches in tight end Colby Parkinson and defensive end Jonathan Bullard.
With Fuller active he will apparently again get the start at center with Pocic out.
Carson and Homer being out leaves Seattle with three running backs in Carlos Hyde, DeeJay Dallas and Bo Scarbrough, who was elevated off the practice squad on Thursday.
Carson is Seattle’s leading rusher of its running backs with 323 yards but was surpassed last week by quarterback Russell Wilson as the team’s leading rusher -- Wilson has 325.
Early view from the press box on what at the moment is a nice afternoon here. pic.twitter.com/KqMIiqKrcR— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 19, 2020
Some signage change visible. pic.twitter.com/1Ecdw9gIwm— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 19, 2020
Seahawks put Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve, add Snacks Harrison for game vs. Cardinals
The Seahawks made a few roster moves a few hours before their kickoff Thursday night against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, including placing cornerback Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve.
Dunbar has dealt with a knee injury all season and will miss his second consecutive game. Going on IR means he will miss at least two more games before he can return.
The Seahawks also elevated defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison and running back Bo Scarbrough off the practice squad for Thursday night’s game.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Cardinals — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
Here’s one trend the Seahawks hope continues as they head into a key NFC West clash Thursday night against Arizona — Russell Wilson has never lost three straight games.
The Wilson-era Seahawks have lost two in a row eight times previously before the current streak but the streak has always stopped there, including last year, when Seattle lost the last two of the regular season, then won at Philadelphia in a wild-card playoff game.
Here’s one they hope ends — Arizona has won four of the last five games against the Seahawks in Seattle, including 27-13 last December. That was a streak Seattle countered by going 6-0-1 in Arizona from 2013-19.
Let’s take a look at some of the keys to Thursday’s game.
