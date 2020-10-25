By

Seattle Seahawks (5-0)
vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-2)

5:20 p.m. | State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona

TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

The Seahawks begin the post-bye portion of their 2020 season in prime time Sunday night in a stadium where they can usually expect the unexpected other than on the scoreboard.

Lots of crazy things have happened through the years when the Seahawks have played the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, including too many sad injuries and that blasphemous 6-6 tie in 2016.

Let’s take a look at some of the keys to Sunday’s game.

—Bob Condotta
The Seahawks’ quest to win the West — and maybe the NFC — starts Sunday at Arizona

The Seahawks’ 2020 regular season schedule actually breaks down pretty nicely into thirds.

There were the first five games of the season before Seattle had its bye, which — while a little more dramatic and injury-laden than the team would have liked — ended in the best possible record at 5-0.

Then there is the next stretch of five games, beginning Sunday night at Arizona and concluding with a Thursday night home game on Nov. 19 against Arizona.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

