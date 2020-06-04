The Seahawks cancelled their team meetings Thursday in honor of the memorial service for George Floyd, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

The news was first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that the Seahawks were among the teams that had cancelled their meetings for Thursday as a memorial was held for Floyd, who died on May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer into his neck for more than eight minutes. The Arizona Cardinals were among other teams to cancel meetings. A service for Floyd was held Thursday in Minneapolis.

NFL teams have been holding meetings virtually as part of the league’s official offseason program, with on-field workouts not allowed (and with players and coaches not yet allowed in team facilities) because of restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

The Seahawks have devoted much of their team meetings the last week to discussion of Floyd’s death and the protests that followed. The league’s offseason program allows for teams to hold up to two hours a day of virtual meetings with two more hours of virtual workouts.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said during a Zoom session with media who cover the Seahawks Wednesday that football didn’t seem important in the wake of Floyd’s death and subsequent protests.

“To be honest with you, I don’t even want to talk about football right now,” Wilson said. “You know, that’s a thing that I don’t even know what that looks like down the road or anything else. I think that none of that matters. I can’t compare football to life and what the Black community is going through right now.”