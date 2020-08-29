RENTON — After a lengthy meeting on the team’s outdoor practice field, the Seahawks decided to cancel practice Saturday afternoon.

Coach Pete Carroll then delivered a passionate 15-minute statement to media via Zoom — which came 95 minutes after he had been scheduled to originally talk — saying white Americans need to do more to understand the reality of Black Americans.

“White people,” Carroll said “don’t know enough about racism.”

Carroll also said Seahawks players would be officially registered to vote as of Saturday.

“We’ve got 60 days,” Carroll said. “There’s a march on Washington that was all about commitment. Well, why not take these 60 days and make a commitment to vote and march together to get everybody in this country to vote so that everybody has the voice and everybody that needs to speak out gets heard, and we don’t let anybody squelch any aspect of the voting potential. Not one frickin’ vote. And we need to start now. We need to start the process, register. All of our players will be officially registered today. That’s a start.”

Carroll also called on others in the coaching profession to use their platforms to highlight social justice issues.

“This is a calling today for coaches specifically to take that leadership opportunity,” Carroll said.

“… our players are screaming at us. Can you feel me? Can you see me? Can you hear me? They just want to be respected. They just want to be accepted like all of our white children and families want to be. It’s not different because we are all the same.”

The Seahawks became the latest pro sports team to either not practice or not play since Wednesday in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Seahawks practiced Friday after a regularly scheduled day off on Thursday, but players had hinted that the team could take further action.

Carroll ended his statement without taking questions and players were not made available to speak to media, but are scheduled to on Sunday when the team is scheduled to hold its final mock game of training camp.

Safety Jamal Adams, acquired in a trade last month from the New York Jets, tweeted shortly after Carroll’s statement that he was appreciative of Carroll’s speech and the team’s decision Saturday.

“Big thank you to Coach Pete, (general manager) John Schneider & the entire Seahawks organization for really hearing us as Black athletes. This is a special place, like I’ve said before where everyone’s willing to learn and understand that wrong is wrong, and right is right,” Adams tweeted.

Along with calling on coaches to help lead change Carroll also implored white Americans to try to better understand the lives of Black Americans.

More than 70% of the Seahawks’ roster is Black.

Carroll, who turns 69 next month and noted Saturday he first began coaching when he was 13, said “never before this year” has he had conversations with players “so deep and so rich” about “what the life of a Black man is like in America. Black men and women.

“The really amazing thing I’ve learned, Black people know the truth. They know exactly what’s going on. It’s white people that don’t know. … we know what’s right and what’s wrong. We’ve just been unwilling to listen to it.”

His players, Carroll said, “are living scared to death.”

The Seahawks practiced on Friday, but earlier in the day when he met media via Zoom safety Quandre Diggs had indicated that the team was considering options for making a statement, including not practicing.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier in the day said on 710 ESPN Seattle that the team would not be playing this weekend if a game had been scheduled. The Seahawks first game is Sept. 13 at Atlanta.

The Seahawks had a regularly-scheduled day off on Thursday following their mock game at CenturyLink Field the day before, a day in which nine NFL teams did not practice in the wake of the police shooting of Blake.

At least one other NFL team — the Carolina Panthers — also did not practice on Saturday for what one report stated “was social justice related.”

