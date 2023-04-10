In the flurry of negotiations and sweet-talking by multiple teams that greeted him on the frantic first day of NFL free agency, Dre’Mont Jones was not expecting the Seahawks to be a factor.

Jones was one of the most coveted defensive linemen on the market, and everyone in the industry knew that general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll preferred to hang back until the big-ticket items had been scooped up.

But desperate times call for desperate measures — and to the Seahawks’ brain trust, a defense that ranked 25th in points allowed and 30th in rushing yards allowed in 2022 warranted desperation. Or at least a change in philosophy. So although much of the initial speculation had Jones landing with his hometown Cleveland Browns, the Seahawks swooped in on that first day and won over the former Bronco with their earnest interest.

“Seattle came in hot,” Jones said Monday in a Zoom news conference. “It was a long day, and Seattle kind of came in almost out of nowhere. They showed a lot of interest, and they motivated me to come here more and more.”

Jones likened free agency to being a “kid at the candy store,” with options being thrown at him fast and furious, “hearing a whole bunch of different crazy things. And you only get to choose one, and this is the place where we both chose each other.”

In the ongoing revamping of Seattle’s defense, Jones’ acquisition is the most important piece, even factoring in the nostalgic return of linebacker Bobby Wagner. That may change on draft day, when the Seahawks could well use their No. 5 overall and/or No. 20 pick on an edge rusher with sky-high upside. But even if they do, Jones’ versatility, speed and relentless motor are counted upon to be a huge factor in improving the unit.

So much so that Carroll and Schneider went against form in giving the 26-year-old Jones by far the largest deal they’ve ever given an outside free agent — three years, $51.53 million, with $23 million guaranteed.

And the 6-foot-3, 281-pound Jones, who focused on basketball in high school until he realized his girth was more conducive to rushing the quarterback than playing power forward (“I kind of chose the route God gave me,” he said with a laugh), is eager to embrace the task.

So eager that he wishes the outcome of Seattle’s overtures last year in finalizing the Russell Wilson deal with Denver had gone a different way. Schneider has acknowledged that the Seahawks asked for Jones but were turned down. Instead, the Seahawks came away with quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris, along with a slew of draft picks.

“I was flattered,” Jones said of finding out that Seattle wanted him last year, too. “They [the Broncos] should have just traded me from the jump. But it was cool it kind of came full circle for Seattle a little bit. I was included in the trade, and Denver said no. … But Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects. So I’m here because they respected me from the jump.”

Jones’ familiarity with the 3-4 defense intrigued Seattle, as did his ability to play outside on early downs and inside on passing downs. That trait is reminiscent of former Seahawk Michael Bennett, to whom Jones’ skill set is often compared. If the Seahawks wind up getting the same sort of impact as they did from Bennett, the financial investment will be a bargain.

Bennett and Jones have never met, but Jones is intimately acquainted with his style of play.

“I’m honored to be considered in the same conversation as him,” Jones said. “He’s a Hall of Fame type of defensive lineman that I have known about since I was a kid. Last time he played here I was in high school, so it kind of came full circle a little bit from watching him on TV, and now I am being compared to him in a way. I’m not touching the surface of Michael Bennett; he’s a Hall of Famer, and I’m not there yet. I just have to keep doing my due diligence to be a better player.”

Jones stressed multiple times that he doesn’t know how the Seahawks plan to use him, though he did say Seattle was the best “schematic” fit for his talents. And Jones did allow that he feels most comfortable in a “shaded position” — i.e., instead of being nose-to-nose with an offensive lineman, aligned off their shoulder or in the gap.

Asked to describe his style, Jones replied, “Oh, definitely high motor. Definitely not a one-trick-pony type of player. I like to attack; whether it’s first through fourth down, I like to attack. I’m always trying to apply pressure.”

Jones has characterized himself as having an underdog mentality, hardly a unique outlook from an athlete but one he attributes to his multifaceted repertoire of assets not being fully appreciated.

“I feel like I always get overshadowed or overlooked,” he said. “I feel like I do a lot more than what can be seen by the eyes of an inexperienced scout. I do a lot of different dynamic things that help make plays for others. I’m definitely an active player. I’m always doing something, whether in the run or pass game, that goes unnoticed sometimes. I’m looking forward to putting people on notice.”

Suffice it to say, Jones’ talents were not unnoticed by the Seahawks.