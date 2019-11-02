Adam Jude (7-1)

Seahawks 31, Buccaneers 26. Trap game? The Seahawks can’t afford to look ahead to next week’s showdown in San Francisco, particularly with their inconsistent performances at home so far this season. Tampa Bay is 2-5; it has lost three straight, and it has one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses of the past five years. The Seahawks should be able to run away with this one in the fourth quarter. Can they?

Larry Stone (5-3)

Seahawks 30, Buccaneers 27. I’m done picking Seahawks’ blowouts. It’s just not in their DNA, even though this is a team they should beat handily. They need to pull it together at home to set up a monumental showdown against the 49ers. Matt, if you want to change your pick to a Seattle loss again after looking at this – and I know you are – be my guest.

Matt Calkins (4-4)

Seahawks 24, Buccaneers 14. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the Seahawks, who have struggled against good and bad teams alike. But at home vs. a Tampa Bay team that has lost three in a row seems as close to a lock as you can get. This, of course, means that I have jinxed them and they will fall by three touchdowns, but I’m sticking with the prediction.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

Week 4

*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks

Jude: 24-16 Seahawks

Stone: 20-13 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals

Week 5

Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks

Jude: 38-35 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Rams

Week 6

Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks

Jude: 28-27 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-26 Browns

Week 7

Jude: 34-32 Ravens

Stone: 24-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens

Week 8

*Jude: 31-21 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

Calkins: 23-22 Falcons

* = closest score