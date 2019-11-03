By

Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)

1:05 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Live updates: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

Report: Seahawks did 'due diligence' on Antonio Brown

The Seahawks bolstered their receiving corps with a waiver claim on Josh Gordon earlier this week, but they apparently were, and possibly still are, looking at other options. Namely, Antonio Brown, Gordon’s former Patriots teammate who is under investigation for allegations of sexual assault, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bob Condotta has more here.

—Evan Webeck

Pregame updates

Hi, Seahawks fans. In case you missed it, we debuted our new live updates format during yesterday’s Husky game. This is what it looks like. In other news, Bob Condotta returns to the beat today after a two-week absence.

The Seahawks and Bucs kick off at 1:05 p.m. Check back for the latest before, during and after today’s game.

Seattle Times sports staff

