Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)
1:05 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
- What to watch for in today's matchup, plus Adam Jude's prediction
- Calkins: Pete Carroll took a chance on Josh Gordon. He's got history on his side.
- Want to know how Marquise Blair hits so hard? Start by looking in Wooster, Ohio.
- 'It's his time': Seahawks express confidence in Justin Britt's replacement, Joey Hunt
- Former Husky Vita Vea becoming a 'monster' in Bucs' NFL-best run defense
- The Times’ Ten NFL Power Rankings: Who’s the best team in the NFC?
Live updates: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers
Report: Seahawks did 'due diligence' on Antonio Brown
The Seahawks bolstered their receiving corps with a waiver claim on Josh Gordon earlier this week, but they apparently were, and possibly still are, looking at other options. Namely, Antonio Brown, Gordon’s former Patriots teammate who is under investigation for allegations of sexual assault, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bob Condotta has more here.
Pregame updates
Hi, Seahawks fans. In case you missed it, we debuted our new live updates format during yesterday’s Husky game. This is what it looks like. In other news, Bob Condotta returns to the beat today after a two-week absence.
The Seahawks and Bucs kick off at 1:05 p.m. Check back for the latest before, during and after today’s game.
