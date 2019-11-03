FINAL (OT)
Seattle Seahawks 40
1:05 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedMore on #TBvsSEA
- What to watch for in today's matchup, plus Adam Jude's prediction
- Calkins: Pete Carroll took a chance on Josh Gordon. He's got history on his side.
- Want to know how Marquise Blair hits so hard? Start by looking in Wooster, Ohio.
- 'It's his time': Seahawks express confidence in Justin Britt's replacement, Joey Hunt
- Former Husky Vita Vea becoming a 'monster' in Bucs' NFL-best run defense
- The Times’ Ten NFL Power Rankings: Who’s the best team in the NFC?
More
Final: Seahawks 40, Buccaneers 34
OT | Walkoff touchdown!
RUSS'S FIFTH TD PASS IS A GAME WINNER #TBvsSEA #Seahawks@DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/SGU0wwYk9c
— NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2019
Q4 0:00 | We're headed to overtime
Russell Wilson gave the Seahawks a chance. And Jason Myers blew it. With 3 seconds left, Myers attempts a 41-yard kick from the left hash and … it sails wide right. Myers has missed kicks from 41 and 47 today, as well as a PAT. The Seahawks started with 46 seconds left at their 25-yard line and made it to Tampa’s 22. But it wasn’t enough. Overtime.
Q4 0:22 | Russell Wilson get Seahawks in field goal range
.@DangeRussWilson gets the @Seahawks in field goal range. 22 seconds remaining.
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/LIqQryhJJY
— NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2019
Q4 0:46 | Not so fast, Bucs say
There was a time when you would want the Seahawks defense on the field with the game on the line. Not so much this season. After Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf give the Seahawks a 34-27 lead, their defense gives it right back. Jameis Winston and the Bucs drive 75 yards in 3:36 to tie this one up again. And the ball is back in Wilson’s hands with 46 seconds left.
Dare Ogunbowale finds the end zone and we're tied in Seattle! @DGO23_
46 seconds remaining. #TBvsSEA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/flfDNzQzA4
— NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2019
Q4 4:25 | DK comes up clutch
Yes, Russell Wilson will win this one for the Seahawks (probably). After getting the ball with 5:22 left in a tie game, Seattle leads less than a minute of gametime later. On the third play of the Seahawks’ drive, Russell Wilson finds DK Metcalf for a 53-yard bomb. Metcalf beat Tampa corner Jamel Dean handedly, then simply outran him into the end zone. Wilson is 22 of 32 for 284 yards and four TDs. How’s that for MVP numbers?
Russell Wilson with a 💣 BOMB💣 to DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/Mpsdb349om
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 4, 2019
Q4 5:22 | Once again, it comes down to the wire
Russell Wilson could have the game in his hands once again. The Bucs tie it up at 27-27 after another big gain to Mike Evans gets them into Seattle territory but not much further.
Q4 8:19 | Seahawks take their first lead
After the Jameis Winston fumble, the Seahawks are able to turn it into three points and take their first lead of the game, 27-24. You’ll remember that’s the score Seattle won by when it erased a 21-0 deficit vs. the Bucs in 2013. The Hawks had first-and-goal from the 4, but are forced to settle for a Jason Myers field goal.
Q4 10:38 | Bucs give it right back
Rasheem Green lost a footrace with Mike Evans. That’s all that stopped Jameis Winston’s fumble turning into a scoop-and-score for the Seahawks. On the third play since Chris Carson’s fumble, Winston gives the ball right back. Green scoops it up and makes it to the Bucs’ 15 before Evans is able to bring him down.
Bucs fumble, @ras_green recovers!
This place is LOUD. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/YxOJ8T5Pp2
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 3, 2019
Q4 11:29 | Fumble fairy visits Chris Carson again
Safe to say Chris Carson’s struggles holding onto the football aren’t a problem of the past. Officials blew the play dead early, but Carson clearly lost control of the football on a first-down run from the Seahawks’ 40-yard line. He had the ball knocked out at the end of his 59-yard run earlier, but he hadn’t lost a fumble since Seattle’s third game of the season. Tampa Bay takes over in great field position.
Q4 12:05 | Seahawks finally get to Winston
Bobby Wagner blitzes up the middle and gets to Jameis Winston for the Seahawks’ first sack of the game. It sets up a third-and-15, which Tampa is unable to convert. The Seahawks get the ball back with a chance to take their first lead of the game.
Q4 14:26 | Jason Myers is good this time
After missing a PAT and a kick from 47 yards earlier, Jason Myers earns a little redemption with a 37-yard field goal to even this one at 24-24. Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett again to set up the Seahawks’ score. Lockett has nine catches for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Russ couldn't have put this in a better spot for Lockett 🎯 @DangeRussWilson @TDLockett12 pic.twitter.com/ltsHgXSkQS
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 3, 2019
END Q3 | Adam Jude's impressions from the third quarter
Pressure’s on (or not): The Seahawks have one QB hit through three quarters, and that one was generously awarded to Poona Ford in the third quarter. If you’ve at all been paying attention to the Seahawks this season, you know this already: The pass rush is a problem.
Breakthrough: Against the NFL’s best rushing defense, Chris Carson had perhaps the best run of his season — 59 yards up the gut, breaking three tackles along the way. He was fortunate at the end not to lose a fumble — how about the hustle from Tampa linebacker Devin White — but you knew the Seahawks wouldn’t completely abandon the run today, and Carson showed why right there.
Corner Lockett: The Seahawks tied the score at 21-21 when Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett (again) in the left back corner of the end zone for a 2-yard TD in the third quarter. Wilson converted a 2-point play when he found DK Metcalf in the end zone. Through three quarters, Lockett has 9 catches for 118 yards and 2 TDs.
Q3 3:18 | Bucs retake the lead
Not once, but twice did the Buccaneers appear to have a touchdown before it being called back. First, rookie receiver Scotty Miller goes out of bounds and doesn’t re-establish himself before hauling in a pass in the end zone. Then, Jameis Winston scrambles 20 yards into the end zone, but it’s called back for holding. Tampa Bay eventually has to settle for a 41-yard Matt Gay field goal. Bucs lead 24-21.
🔙🔛🔝#GoBucs | #TBvsSEA pic.twitter.com/opyQwpNkg4
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 3, 2019
Your statistical oddity of the day
Statistical oddity: Carson has 8 rushes for 88 yards. Lockett has 8 catches for 88 yards.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) November 3, 2019
Q3 8:03 | Seahawks tie it up
That Russell Wilson-Tyler Lockett connection is special. It results in their second touchdown of the day, as Wilson lofts a ball to Lockett into the end zone from the 2-yard line. That comes after Chris Carson broke off a 59-yard run — which nearly ended in predictable disaster when Tampa Bay’s Devin White chased him down and knocked the ball out. Luckily for the Seahawks, it bounced out of bounds.
The touchdown, the two point conversion! 🙌
We are tied! #GoHawks x #TBvsSEA pic.twitter.com/aijrRkKw2s
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 3, 2019
5️⃣9️⃣ yards, @ccarson_32!
LET'S GO 🔥#GoHawks x #TBvsSEA pic.twitter.com/GtVCgii93d
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 3, 2019
Q3 10:49 | Trading punts
The Seahawks had a chance to basically go two-for-one after a touchdown just before halftime. But they’re not able to capitalize on the opening drive, with Russell Wilson taking a sack and Seattle being forced to punt. Tampa Bay responds with more of the same. The Bucs drive to midfield but a false start penalty stalls their drive and they give it right back. Tyler Lockett calls for a fair catch at the 15-yard line.
HALFTIME | Bob Condotta's thoughts from the first half
Huge turn before the half: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians may regret the timeout he took with 2:43 left when Seattle was lining up to punt. The Bucs led 21-7 at the time and Arians obviously wanted to try to score again. Instead, a quick three and out sandwiched around the two-minute warning gave Seattle the ball back and a chance to get a quick score of its own, which Seattle did thanks to the pass interference penalty drawn by Jacob Hollister. Seattle then got another break when Tampa Bay missed a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
About that secondary: Seattle’s young secondary — three starters in their first three years it the NFL – is struggling today as the Bucs are moving it at will. But it’s not just their fault; Seattle again doesn’t have a sack in the first half nor a quarterback hit on 22 pass attempts in the first half. About the only time Seattle has made Winston hurry has been with a blitz. We’re now into the second half of the season and the pass rush shows no real signs of added life.
Jason Myers struggling: Seattle signed Myers to a four-year deal in the spring with the hopes of solidifying a kicking position that has been an issue since Stephen Hauschka departed following the 2016 season. But Myers is off to a disappointing start, missing a 47-yard field goal and a point after attempt in the first half. He is now 10-14 on field goals after going 33-36 last year with the Jets.
Q2 0:29 | Pass interference, touchdown!
Russell Wilson throws a prayer downfield to Jacob Hollister, and it turns into a 38-yard gain — thanks to a pass-interference penalty in the end zone. Seattle gets the balls at the 1-yard line, hands off to Chris Carson for no gain, then runs a play-action in the flat to Jacob Hollister, who takes it for the touchdown. But Jason Myers shanks the PAT off the right upright. That comes after he missed from 47 yards earlier in the half. A big score for the Seahawks nonetheless to pull within one score going into the half. Seattle receives the opening kickoff of the third quarter.
There we go! 🙌
Touchdown, @hollister_jacob!
Q2: SEA 13, TB 21 pic.twitter.com/mDv4bK5Ztg
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 3, 2019
Q2 4:32 | Seahawks can't contain Mike Evans
The Seahawks have no answer for Mike Evans. Jameis Winston finds him in the end zone to complete a 12-play, 63-yard drive and take a 21-7 lead. Evans has 72 yards on six catches, in addition to drawing a pair of pass-interference penalties. (We all remember the last time the Bucs visited CenturyLink Field, right?)
Jameis Winston steps up and finds @MikeEvans13_ to extend the @Buccaneers lead! #TBvsSEA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/cSExY97uwb
— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2019
Q2 11:03 | Jason Myers misses
After starting the game with a pass-heavy attack, the Seahawks shift to the run on their first possession of the second quarter. Chris Carson runs for 19 yards on three carries, and Rashaad Penny adds another five-yard gain, but the Seahawks’ drive stalls on the Tampa Bay 29 when Russell Wilson throws incomplete to DK Metcalf. He missed what looked like a surefire touchdown to Tyler Lockett two plays earlier. Instead, Jason Myers comes on and misses a 47-yard attempt wide left. Still 14-7 Bucs.
Q2 11:25 | Rashaad Penny's first carry
Rashaad Penny didn’t touch the ball in the first quarter. He finally gets a carry on the Seahawks’ first possession of the second quarter, with a rush for five yards.
END Q1 | Adam Jude's first-quarter impressions
The Tampa Too-Easy: On the game’s opening drive, the Buccaneers needed just seven plays to cover 75 yards and take a 7-0 lead on Ronald Jones’ 8-yard touchdown run. The Seahawks’ defensive line is finally at full strength — with Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah and Jarran Reed, among others, all healthy and available — and yet it was hard to tell in the first quarter. Seattle’s D-line was pushed around.
Can anyone check Mike Evans? Tampa Bay’s 6-foot-5 receiver, Evans had four catches on four targets for 56 yards in the first quarter and so far is doing just about whatever he wants. Jameis Winston is 9-for-11 passing for 91 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 131.4. His second TD pass was a wild one. Call it a tip-six, deflected by Seahawks rookie safety Marquise Blair and hauled in by Tampa’s Breshad Perriman on the left edge of the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Bucs a 14-7 lead through the first quarter.
Mr. Perfect: It was a perfect start for Russell Wilson, who was 5-for-5 for 73 yards on the Seahawks’ first drive — including a 19-yard TD to (who else?) Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks opened with pass plays on eight of their first nine plays — fitting against a Tampa Bay pass defense that ranks as one of the worst in the NFL over the past five years.
Pass-rush problems
Seahawks don't have a QB hit, let alone a sack, on 11 pass attempts by Bucs in first quarter.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 3, 2019
Q1 0:48 | Tip drill gone wrong
Well, it’s not Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor out there. The Seahawks flushed Jameis Winston from the pocket and he threw on the run into the end zone. The pass was tipped the ball was up for grabs. It looked like Marquise Blair had a chance to make a play on the ball, but Perriman swooped in and came down with it. Tampa Bay takes a 14-7 lead on a fluky play, but the drive to get there was no fluke. The Bucs are tearing apart the Seahawks defense. Winston is 9 of 11 for 91 yards, with 32 more yards from Ronald Jones on the ground.
Just the way they drew it up 👀 @Buccaneers #TBvsSEA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/XgzqqOndJV
— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2019
Injury Update
Bucs starting corner Carlton Davis has hip injury and return is questionable.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 3, 2019
Q1 8:29 | Tyler Lockett? Russell Wilson? Money.
Call this the Russell Wilson-Tyler Lockett drive. Wilson was perfect on five passes, targeting Lockett three times for 49 yards and the touchdown to cap it all off. Wilson floated a 19-yard pass for only Lockett in the end zone to finish the six-play, 75-yard drive. All tied 7-7.
The @DangeRussWilson to @TDLockett12 connection is AUTOMATIC.
All tied up in Seattle. #TBvsSEA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/3FMIMuqRyc
— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2019
The @Seahawks celebration game >>> pic.twitter.com/dPOJ926noz
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 3, 2019
Q1 11:30 | Big plays and a costly penalty
Jameis Winston and Mike Evans connected for 17 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and that was just a sign of things to come on the Buccaneers’ opening drive. Ronald Jones finishes things off with a touchdown run from eight yards out, shaking off Seattle defenders and spinning into the end zone. He rushed it four times for 28 yards on Tampa Bay’s seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Bobby Wagner extended the drive with a roughing-the-passer penalty after Winston was forced to throw the ball away on third down in the red zone. 7-0 Bucs.
The @Buccaneers take an early lead in Seattle on the Ronald Jones TD! #TBvsSEA @rojo
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/KIolWn9GhC
— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2019
Seahawks take the field. Still no flames. pic.twitter.com/gGO7orxYeY
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 3, 2019
Josh Gordon, Quandre Diggs inactive vs. Bucs
The Seahawks’ two newest acquisitions are both inactive Sunday against the Bucs. Josh Gordon, claimed on waivers earlier this week, and safety Quandre Diggs, acquired in a trade two weeks ago, will have to wait one more week to make their Seahawks debuts. Diggs has been nursing a hamstring injury since before Seattle traded for him.
Also inactive for Seattle are rookie receivers Gary Jennings and John Ursua, safety Lano Hill, defensive lineman Quinten Jefferson and running back C.J. Prosise.
Seahawks inactives vs. the Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/q2lEQTMgHK
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 3, 2019
Report: Seahawks did 'due diligence' on Antonio Brown
The Seahawks bolstered their receiving corps with a waiver claim on Josh Gordon earlier this week, but they apparently were, and possibly still are, looking at other options. Namely, Antonio Brown, Gordon’s former Patriots teammate who is under investigation for allegations of sexual assault, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bob Condotta has more here.
Pregame updates
Hi, Seahawks fans. In case you missed it, we debuted our new live updates format during yesterday’s Husky game. This is what it looks like. In other news, Bob Condotta returns to the beat today after a two-week absence.
The Seahawks and Bucs kick off at 1:05 p.m. Check back for the latest before, during and after today’s game.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington buried under an avalanche of second-half mistakes in 33-28 loss to Utah
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Seahawks-Buccaneers GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch
- Instant analysis: Impressions from the Seahawks' overtime win vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- With history mostly on his side, Seahawks' Pete Carroll takes a chance on Josh Gordon | Matt Calkins
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.