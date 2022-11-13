Seahawks (6-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-5)
RENTON — It’s all happened so quickly for Kenneth Walker III.
In a matter of weeks, the Seahawks’ running back has gone from rookie backup to established starter to Hall of Fame-level hype. He has a marketable nickname, a viral photo and the merchandise store to go with it.
But before we go all Beast Mode on K-9’s potential, let us take a cue from Walker himself and flex a little patience.
That’s how he got here in the first place.
Walker’s patience might be his best attribute as a running back. Well, sure, being fast is certainly the preferred skill set for any running back, and Walker is really, really fast.
It’s Walker’s ability to balance those two things, the patience and the speed, that has allowed him to burst onto the scene in such an emphatic fashion over the past four weeks.
What to watch for when Seahawks face Bucs in Week 10
MUNICH — When the Seahawks have taken their talents out of the United States, it has turned out just fine — a 50-17 win over Buffalo in Toronto in 2012 and a 27-3 win over the Raiders in London in 2018.
The Seahawks will try to make it 3 for 3 when they play Tampa Bay on Sunday in Munich in the first regular-season game in Germany in NFL history.
It’s another matchup of the Seahawks vs. Tom Brady. Under Carroll they are 2-0 against him in the regular season, 2-1 overall in the regular season and as infamously as possible, 0-1 against him in the postseason.
Plus, it’s a chance for the Seahawks to win their fifth game in a row and keep, if not extend, their lead in the NFC West.
Let’s take a closer look with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.
Seahawks, Buccaneers find themselves in reversed roles entering Germany game
MUNICH — When the first NFL regular-season game in Germany was set in May, there was little doubt who was the star attraction — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Not that the Seahawks were a complete afterthought — their popularity in Germany helped play into their selection as the opponent, and they were already on Tampa Bay’s schedule as an away team for this season.
But the expected storyline seemed clear: Come see the greatest NFL quarterback in history help Tampa Bay take a step toward another possible Super Bowl against a Seahawks team that doesn’t have Russell Wilson anymore but will at least be fun to have around.
But a funny thing happened on the road to Allianz Arena for Sunday’s 6:30 a.m. Seattle time kickoff. The game will be televised on NFL Network and KIRO (Ch. 7).
With a game that has drawn massive media attention in Germany finally here, it is the Seahawks who find themselves in the playoff hunt and the Buccaneers trying mostly to find themselves — if somehow still leading the NFC South.
Not that the Las Vegas oddsmakers seem convinced.
Somewhat oddly, but probably because of Brady’s presence and skepticism about whether the Seahawks are for real, Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite.
But as kickoff approaches, it is the Seahawks who are standing where many figured the Bucs would be at this time — at 6-3 and holding the third-best record in the NFC, riding a four-game winning streak.
With a win over the GOAT, Seahawks QB Geno Smith can make a statement that his hot start is ‘for real’
MUNICH — For a few brief moments last week, it was tempting to wonder again — was the magic of Geno Smith’s surprising first half as Seahawks QB finally starting to turn to dust?
Instead, after throwing his first pick-six of the season, which allowed Arizona to briefly take the lead in the third quarter, Smith responded with maybe his best moment yet, leading three straight long touchdown drives to give Seattle a 31-21 lead.
And that game, maybe as much as any other, seemed to finally convince most of the NFL world that Smith isn’t going away.
Smith is now regarded by many as the leader for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award and continues to rise in the odds for MVP voting.
“Yes, Seahawks fan, Geno Smith is for real,” blared the headline of a story this week on FootballOutsiders.com.
But maybe any last doubt can be shed Sunday in Munich if Smith can outduel maybe the greatest quarterback in NFL history — Tom Brady — and get Seattle to 7-3 heading into its bye week when the two teams play at Allianz Arena. Kickoff is at 6:30 a.m. Seattle time (3:30 p.m. Munich time).
