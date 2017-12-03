While Bryon Maxwell doesn’t appear to harbor great bitterness toward the team that paid him a lot of money for one season of work, he also said the obvious — “Anytime you play against your former team you want to win.’’

Byron Maxwell isn’t really Mad Max when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Obviously, they paid me,’’ Maxwell said of the team that lured him from Seattle with a six-year contract with $25 million fully guaranteed in 2015. “I’m thankful for that. They took a chance on me.’’

But as he also said, “It didn’t work out.’’

The Eagles traded him the following year to Miami, which then waived him earlier this season allowing Maxwell to return to the Seahawks.

And so, while Maxwell doesn’t appear to harbor great bitterness, he also said the obvious — “Anytime you play against your former team you want to win.’’

Maxwell got his wish as the Seahawks beat the Eagles 24-10. He was on the field throughout, getting the start at left cornerback, a spot that had been held by Richard Sherman and then Jeremy Lane.

Maxwell started alongside Lane last week against the 49ers with rookie Shaq Griffin out with a concussion.

Griffin came back at right cornerback with Maxwell moving to the left side and starting there in place of Lane.

It made for the fourth different starting pairing in four weeks for Seattle’s corners. But this alignment figures to stick around for a while after the way the Seahawks contained the Eagles.

Maxwell gave up a couple of plays — he was on the defending end of the only Eagles touchdown, a 27-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Nelson Agholor.

He also saw Wentz complete a 51-yard pass to Agholor that flew over his head.

“That was a great play,’’ Maxwell said. “There’s not much to say. He just threw it off of his one foot for (51) yards. What can you say?’’

Maxwell, though, got the last laugh with an interception in the end zone with 1:59 left that put the final dagger in the Eagles.

“It means a lot,’’ Maxwell said. “It means a lot.’’

McDougald fills in

Bradley McDougald will be the first to admit he’s not Kam Chancellor, but he says that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have some game in him either.

“Everybody in this locker room and in America knows that Kam Chancellor is one of the greatest strong safeties to ever play the game,” McDougald said. “But, we’ve still got a season. We’ve got guys willing to step up and make plays right now.”

Filling in for Chancellor for the second consecutive week, McDougald stepped up in a big way.

On the Eagles’ first offensive drive, he sniffed out a third-and-two run play almost as soon as Wentz handed the ball off to LaGarrette Blount and stuffed Blount, allowing only a yard and forcing the Eagles to punt.

McDougald finished with a season-high 12 tackles — second to Bobby Wagner’s 13. That total included seven solo stops, one TFL and two passes defended.

“The first thing I let the coaches know (was) that I’m not Kam,” McDougald said. “It’s evident on the field. But, I can still make plays in my own game.”

Eagles’ second guessing

The defeat meant that the Eagles were left debating a few decisions made along the way.

One curious call came at the end of the first half as the Eagles appeared to be going for it with a fourth-and-two at the Seattle 46 before then letting the clock run down to 18 seconds and punting.

“I didn’t want to give them a short field with 15 or 18 seconds with timeouts and they get three points instead of us,’’ Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.

Another came in the fourth quarter when Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson flipped the ball to tailback Mike Davis 6 yards downfield.

Replays appeared to show the ball might have gone forward and some wondered why the Eagles didn’t challenge.

Pederson, though, noted the Eagles challenged the spot of a pass earlier in the half, costing them a time out.

“In real time it looked fine, it looked legit,’’ Pederson said. “We didn’t get all the necessary (replay) looks. They hustled to the line. But at the same time it looked good and I trust the guys upstairs with making those decisions. I had already challenged one in the half and lost that so I didn’t want to risk another time out.’’

Penalties reversal

Seattle had a season-low five penalties for 46 yards, which came a week after it had also had a season-low with six for 35.

Those two games came after Seattle had nine or more in five consecutive games to get on a pace for setting an NFL record.

“We’re averaging 5½ a game the last two weeks so we’re really on a roll right now,’’ Carroll said.

NOTE

• The Seahawks did not appear to suffer any new injuries.