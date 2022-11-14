As Sunday’s first NFL regular-season game in Munich begins to recede into memory, there will be only one thing anyone involved will think ill of — the field.

That became clearer Monday when Seahawks edge rusher Bruce Irvin tweeted criticism of the grass field at Allianz Arena, the home of European soccer powerhouse FC Bayern Munich.

“The NFL made us fly 10 hours to play on a terrible [expletive] field like that,” Irvin tweeted in part.

Players throughout the game seemed to struggle with the field, which might have been slicker due to recent rain and fog.

The Seahawks sent a small group to Munich before the game to check out the site, as well as hotels, bus routes and other logistics.

They had players pick shoes for the trip before leaving and attempted to prepare for a variety of conditions.

But obviously, things could have changed by the time the game rolled around. Teams also had a chance to test out the field — the Seahawks held a walk-through Saturday.

Coach Pete Carroll, asked about the field conditions after the game, seemed to mostly not want to use it as an excuse for his team’s 21-16 loss while conceding that the turf was far from ideal.

“The field was hard on everybody,” Carroll said. “It was really, it was slick, I guess you could say. Everybody, both sides of the ball, I think in all positions, it had some effect. But remember that it’s the same [for both teams]. It’s not a factor that anyone is more behind it. It was just hard on everyone, and you could tell. I wish the field was firmer.”

His counterpart, Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles, also mentioned the tricky conditions.

“We talked about it,” Bowles said. “We kind of understood what we had to wear. But it was real slippery and short, so again, both sides had to play. We didn’t use that as an excuse.”

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said the team tried to account for the conditions.

“Yeah, it was about what we expected, a soccer field,” Smith said. “It’s not going to be like what we’re seeing at home, obviously. So it wasn’t that bad. You just had to put your screw-in cleats, your studs in, and some longer spikes so that you could have better footing. Even though guys had them in, they still were slipping just because of the surface. I don’t think that played a part in what we were doing. I just think we needed to execute better.”

Many NFL players again took to Twitter over the weekend in an coordinated effort to state their preference for playing on grass over synthetic turf, with the belief that there have been more noncontact injuries associated with artificial turf than grass this year (something the NFL has disputed, recently releasing data it says concludes there is no difference in injury rates).

But that argument doesn’t apply to what happened in Munich, where the issue wasn’t the type of surface but the quality.

And because the rest of the weekend was regarded as a rousing success, it means the NFL is likely to look into what it can do to improve playing surfaces in Germany.

The weekend went so well that The Boston Globe reported Monday that there could be two games in 2023 in Germany featuring the Patriots and Chiefs (neither of whom is on Seattle’s schedule next season).

“I thought the crowd was amazing,” Smith said. “It was electric the entire time. They had a few soccer chants. I was looking forward to that. So it was a great experience. I definitely enjoyed it.”

Carroll likewise said he would be all for the Seahawks going back.

“If the league gives us a chance to do it, we’ll be wide open for it,” Carroll said. “This was a great event for us. Having it come the week before the bye is really valuable. It’s a total different experience if you didn’t have that. I wouldn’t want to do that if it wasn’t with the bye. But it’s just competitively such a challenge.

“Yeah, we’re wide open. I would love for us to be able to extend the relationship with the fans here in Germany. They were great to us. It’s just as classy as it could possibly be. Everything about it was first class.”