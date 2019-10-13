Seattle Seahawks (4-1)

at Cleveland Browns (2-3)

10 a.m. | First Energy Stadium | Cleveland

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

PREGAME

8:46 a.m. Seattle will indeed have to go with a remade offensive line for Sunday’s game at Cleveland as starting left tackle Duane Brown and right guard D.J. Fluker are each inactive due to injury.

Brown has a biceps injury and the game will snap a streak of 30 straight starts for Brown since he was acquired by the Seahawks in 2017. Fluker has a hamstring injury.

It is expected that Jamarco Jones will again fill in for Fluker at right guard, as he did for all but the first two series of a win over the Rams a week ago Thursday.

George Fant is expected to step in for Brown at left tackle.

Also inactive for Seattle is running back Rashaad Penny, who continues to be bothered by a hamstring injury. Penny missed two games earlier this season with the same injury.

Also inactive are receivers Gary Jennings and John Ursua, defensive back Akeem King and defensive end Branden Jackson, who was dealing with a neck injury earlier in the week.

Jackson being inactive means first-round pick L.J. Collier is active and will likely play significantly today.

Also active is rookie safety Marquise Blair, who had been inactive the past two games. — Bob Condotta