Seahawks (4-2) vs. Browns (4-2)
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
pregame reading Seahawks vs. Browns
No surprises for Seahawks among inactives as Browns RB Jerome Ford will try to play
Seattle’s list of six inactive players for Sunday’s game against Cleveland revealed no real surprises.
As expected, guard Phil Haynes (calf) is again out while the other five are healthy scratches to get down to the game-day max of 48 — receiver Cody Thompson, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, linebacker Drake Thomas and offensive linemen McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal.
That means that among Seattle’s active players is receiver Dee Eskridge, who was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday off the suspended list.
Also active for Seattle is veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, who was elevated off the practice squad this week.
And as Pete Carroll had said on Friday, two players listed as questionable — receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams (knee) — are indeed active and will play.
Unless Peters emerges as a starter — his expected role was unclear during the week — then Peters, Olu Oluwatimi and Jake Curhan would be the three backup OLs today behind what has appeared to be the likely starting five if LT Charles Cross, LG Damien Lewis, center Evan Brown, RG Anthony Bradford and RT Stone Forsythe.
But we’ll see if Peters is in more of a depth role when kickoff comes at 1:05 p.m.
For Cleveland, starting running back Jerome Ford, who had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is active and will try to play today.
Also active for Cleveland is starting left tackle Jedrick Willis Jr., who had been questionable with ankle and foot injuries.
What to watch for when Seahawks take on the Cleveland Browns, plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
The last time the Cleveland Browns played in Seattle, late in the 2015 season, their quarterback was an up-and-comer named Johnny Manziel.
Not that Manziel, then 23, stayed up-and-coming for long.
Manziel’s eighth pro start, a 30-13 loss to the Seahawks at Lumen Field, turned out to be the second-to-last of his NFL career. He started in a loss the next week at Kansas City and never played in the league again.
Sunday’s return by the Browns was supposed to be a return for a QB who had a breakout game at Lumen Field when he was a rookie — Deshaun Watson.
As a rookie in 2017 with the Houston Texans, Watson was a key player in one of the greatest shootouts in stadium history, throwing for 402 yards — still the second most of his career. Russell Wilson threw for a still-standing Seahawks record of 452 in a 41-38 win. Watson’s 13.4 yards per completion that day remain the most against a Pete Carroll Seahawks team.
Watson has been ruled out because of a nagging shoulder injury, and the Browns will go with PJ Walker.
With that backdrop, let’s look at the keys to Sunday’s game.
Seahawks ready to turn back the clock, wearing throwbacks from the Kingdome days
RENTON — Officially, it’s the 1990s that the Seahawks are throwing it back to this weekend with their retro uniforms and marking Lumen Field to be reminiscent of the Kingdome.
The uniforms bring back even deeper — and happier — memories than the ‘90s, which were mostly a lost decade when the Seahawks never won more than nine games in any season and saw Ken Behring try to move the team to Los Angeles.
Dave Krieg, a quarterback for the Seahawks from 1980-91, cackled, “I used to wear them!” when asked what he thought of the throwback uniforms the team will unveil for Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against the Browns.
He began to reminisce, recalling many of his former teammates.
“Names,’’ Krieg said. “Just all the names.’’
Krieg stopped at one point after reciting Herman Weaver, the punter from 1977-80, who had the affectionate nickname “Thunderfoot.”
“What a character,” Krieg said. “He looked just like the guy (Marshall Matt Dillon) from Gunsmoke.”
To Krieg and others of that era, that is the real importance of this weekend — allowing a celebration by the current team to serve as a remembrance of what came before.
Defense, not just the throwbacks, has Seahawks thinking about the past
RENTON — On a day the Seahawks are turning back the clock with their uniforms when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Lumen Field, they hope to continue unearthing the past on the field.
They hope to do that with a revived defense that has allowed just 30 points over the last three games. That’s the best three-game stretch for the Seahawks since late in the 2020 season, the last time they won a division title.
It’s a defense that could eventually draw comparisons to earlier in the Pete Carroll era. That’s heady talk, to be sure, and no one with the Seahawks is ready to go that far, knowing three games does not a season make.
There are some asterisks that can be affixed to the defensive resurgence — playing against a backup QB against Arizona in Joshua Dobbs last Sunday and playing a struggling Giants offense that is one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL.
The feeling around the Seahawks is that there is more substance than flash behind what the defense has done the last few weeks, a revival that coincided with the emergence of rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and return of safety Jamal Adams.
