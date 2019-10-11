Bob Condotta (3-2)

Seahawks 30, Browns 23. The Browns have some unquestioned skill-position fire power in Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield, and defensive end Myles Garrett (who has seven sacks) can wreck an offense. But the Seahawks just keep finding a way. Or maybe more accurately, Wilson does. It’s hard to go against Seattle right now with the way he’s playing.

Adam Jude (4-1)

Seahawks 28, Browns 27. Another one-point win? Another one-point win. Just give Russell Wilson the ball in the fourth quarter and let the magic happen. The formula, it seems, is that simple for the 2019 Seahawks.

Larry Stone (3-2)

Seahawks 30, Browns 27. The Browns are on short rest, the Seahawks are on long rest. The Browns have Baker Mayfield, who is good (when not under siege by the 49ers), the Seahawks have Russell Wilson, who is better.

Matt Calkins (3-2)

Seahawks 30, Browns 27. The Browns are on short rest, the Seahawks are on long rest. The Browns have Baker Mayfield, who is good (when not under siege by the 49ers), the Seahawks have Russell Wilson, who is better.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

Week 4

*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks

Jude: 24-16 Seahawks

Stone: 20-13 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals

Week 5

Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks

Jude: 38-35 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Rams

* = closest score