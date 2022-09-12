Seahawks (0-0) vs. Broncos (0-0)
5:15 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: ESPN | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Seahawks fans have strong feelings about Russell Wilson’s Seattle return
There is little doubt that Russell Wilson played himself into the realm of Seahawks royalty over the past 10 years, but on Monday night at Lumen Field he might not get a reception that typically befits a king.
Since being traded to the Denver Broncos in March following a decadelong Seahawks career in which he became arguably the most recognizable figure in Seattle sports, Wilson has raved about his new surroundings. Last week he signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $245 million that will keep him in Broncos orange and blue through 2028.
Suffice to say, feelings from Seahawks fans are strong. To some, he is a hero deserving of a standing ovation for bringing a home a Super Bowl title in 2014. To others he has joined the likes of former Mariners star Alex Rodriguez as an all-time Seattle sports Benedict Arnold.
In front of a national audience Monday night, Wilson might hear an unfamiliar sound from the 12s.
Boos.
Regardless of the reception he receives, it’s clear the Seahawks community — including fans and business partners — is moving on.
Analysis: Was Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson just ‘a football decision’?
RENTON — What once seemed like the least fathomable thing that could ever happen in Seattle sports — Russell Wilson playing for another team — will soon become a stark reality in plain sight of what for 10 years were his most ardent fans.
And as Wilson takes the field for the first time as a Denver Bronco on Monday night on the same Lumen Field turf where he led the Seahawks to their greatest heights, the question will ring anew: How did we get to this point?
It’s a development even those who had an up-close seat to a lot of the drama still find hard to process.
“I never thought Russell would leave this team,’’ former Seahawk Michael Bennett said recently. “I thought Russell would be a fixture in this city forever. I think he represents everything that’s good about this sport and everything that’s good about humanity, his passion and the way that he cares about things and his dedication. So it’s kind of heartbreaking to see that he is gone.’’
But as the Seahawks brass said on the day the trade was made, in their view the reason for the trade was simple — Wilson wanted out.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Broncos in Week 1 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
A game with the Denver Broncos marked the high point of the Russell Wilson-Seahawks relationship, that glorious February 2014 night in New Jersey, where Seattle recorded its lone Super Bowl victory.
Eight-plus years later it’s another Seahawks-Broncos game that marks the official parting of the ways between the sides, Wilson now with Denver and on the opposing sideline for Seattle’s regular-season opener.
But if that’s the dominant storyline, it’s far from the only thing that will decide Monday night’s game at Lumen Field.
Here are our weekly keys to the game, and prediction.
