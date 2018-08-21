The Seahawks are continuing to look to veterans to beef up their defensive line.

In their quest to improve a pass rush that looms as one of the team’s bigger question marks, the Seahawks are bringing in veteran end Junior Galette for a visit Tuesday.

Several national outlets reported the visit and Galette himself confirmed it via Twitter.

Galette has 34.5 sacks in a six-year NFL career that dates to 2010, but he also missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to Achilles tendon injuries. He recovered to play all 16 games last year for Washington, making three sacks. He also was suspended for two games in 2015 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being arrested on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge that was later dropped.

Galette also has visited the Rams.

Seattle’s defensive end positions, which already loomed as a question mark entering the season following the trade of Michael Bennett and the retirement of Cliff Avril, have become a little more cloudy with the uncertainty of the health of Dion Jordan, who remains on the PUP list with a stress reaction in his leg, and the release last week of Marcus Smith, who reportedly is leaning toward retiring.

The Seahawks last week signed veteran rusher Erik Walden and it’s expected he will have his first practice with the Seahawks on Tuesday.