The Seahawks are said to be having former Rams starting safety Maurice Alexander in for a visit this week.

While the Seahawks may be most avidly looking to improve their offensive line that doesn’t mean they also aren’t constantly looking to see if they can add to other areas of the team, as well.

And one interesting name said to be visiting the Seahawks this week is safety Maurice Alexander, who started 14 games for the Rams at free safety last season and the first four of this year at strong safety before being waived last week. He had been a healthy inactive for the Rams’ 16-10 loss to the Seahawks when he weas replaced in the lineup by rookie John Johnson.

Alexander played at Utah State where he was a teammate of Bobby Wagner’s before being taken in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by the Rams, gaining some renown for his tale of having worked as a janitor at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis in 2012 when he was not a member of the Utah State after being charged with aggravated assault following a fight with a teammate and then spending 45 days in jail.

Alexander was regarded as one of the Rams’ better special teams players before becoming a starting safety in 2016. But his role changed this season under new coach Sean McVay when he was moved from free safety to strong safety.

After clearing waivers he became a free agent and was also reported last week to have visited the Jets and Browns.

Seattle obviously has no need for starting safeties and also has veteran free agent Bradley McDougald, who can serve as a backup at both spots, as well as rookies Delano Hill and Tedric Thompson as additional backup strong and free safeties, respectively.

But teams are always looking at what is out there, if not to sign a player immediately to gather information and create a relationship in case a need develops down the road.

Seattle on Monday also added another former Ram to its practice squad roster in linebacker Josh Forrest.

Forrest played in 10 games with two starts for the Rams last season but was waived off of injured reserve in September.