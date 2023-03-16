The Seahawks insisted at every turn that re-signing Geno Smith didn’t mean they wouldn’t also still try to bring back Drew Lock.

And the team proved worth its word as the Seahawks on Thursday agreed to terms with Lock on a one-year contract to again serve as the backup to Smith, who earlier this month signed a new three-year deal. Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed the move during his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 Thursday afternoon.

According to the NFL Network, Lock has agreed to a one-year contract with a base value of $4 million with incentives that could take it to $7.5 million. Seattle earlier signed Smith to a three-year contract worth up to $75 million in base value and $105 million if Smith hits all incentives.

“Really happy for him,” Schneider said.

Seattle acquired Lock as part of the Russell Wilson trade last March. But after losing a training camp battle for the starting job with Geno Smith, Lock did not take a snap in the regular season as Smith was the only quarterback to take every snap.

In his only playing time last year in two preseason games, Lock was 24-of-39 for 273 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

As Schneider referenced Thursday, the Seahawks had planned to let Lock start the second game of the preseason against Chicago to state his case in his battle with Smith to replace Wilson.

But Lock then came down with COVID-19 and could not play in the game. Smith then started the preseason finale against Dallas and used a solid performance in his one drive in that game to sew up the starting job.

“What an awesome guy,” Schneider said. “Everything he’s been through—last year we talked about it a bunch, coming here, competing with Geno, getting COVID, really bad timing for him. Game two was going to be his game against Chicago, then he got really sick, then he still didn’t have his legs against Dallas. So I’m just really excited. Really happy for him.”

Coach Pete Carroll said after the season that he knew Lock, who turns 27 in November, might want to pursue an opportunity to play but that the team wanted to bring him back.

“Drew was as positive as you could hope a guy would be that didn’t get a chance to play,” Carroll said. “He had a really good experience. He worked great with the coaches, we really appreciated his talent, his work ethic, and even more so, his mentality and support of Geno. He and Geno were buddies through the whole thing. They helped each other, and (practice squad QB) Sean Mannion was part of that as well. He doesn’t know what is coming up, so we have to wait and see, but we would love to have him back and keep growing with him.”

Despite re-signing each of its top two quarterbacks from a year ago, it’s thought the Seahawks could still consider taking a QB in the draft as its holds 10 picks, and picks five and 20 overall.

Schneider said the foundation for bringing back Lock was set when he met with Lock after the season, saying his exit interview “was great’’ and that Lock “knows how much we love him.’’

And now Lock is back for another season as insurance behind Smith.

This story will be updated.