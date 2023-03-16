The Seahawks insisted at every turn that re-signing Geno Smith didn’t mean they wouldn’t also still try to bring back Drew Lock.

And the team proved worth its word as the Seahawks on Thursday agreed to terms with Lock on a one-year contract to again serve as the backup to Smith, who earlier this month signed a new three-year deal. Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed the move during his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 Thursday afternoon.

According to the NFL Network, Lock has agreed to a one-year contract with a base value of $4 million with incentives that could take it to $7.5 million. Seattle earlier signed Smith to a three-year contract worth up to $75 million.

“Really happy for him,” Schneider said, calling Lock “an awesome guy.”

Seattle acquired Lock as part of the Russell Wilson trade last March. But after losing a training camp battle for the starting job with Geno Smith, Lock did not take a snap in the regular season as Smith was the only quarterback to take every snap.

Advertising

Coach Pete Carroll said after the season that he knew Lock might want to pursue an opportunity to play but that the team wanted to bring him back.

“Drew was as positive as you could hope a guy would be that didn’t get a chance to play,” Carroll said. “ He had a really good experience. He worked great with the coaches, we really appreciated his talent, his work ethic, and even more so, his mentality and support of Geno (Smith). He and Geno were buddies through the whole thing. They helped each other, and Sean Mannion was part of that as well. He doesn’t know what is coming up, so we have to wait and see, but we would love to have him back and keep growing with him.”

Seattle also could still look to take a quarterback in the draft as its holds 10 picks, and picks five and 20 overall.

This story will be updated.