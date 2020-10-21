RENTON — The Seahawks are re-signing linebacker Mychal Kendricks to their practice squad, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times. The news was initially reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kendricks fills the last opening on the 16-player practice squad with the hope he can soon show enough to earn a spot on the team’s regular 53-player roster.

New rules, though, mean Seattle can also keep some roster flexibility by signing Kendricks to the practice squad for now, with the ability to elevate him to the gameday roster twice before he would have to be placed on it permanently or have to clear waivers to return to the practice squad.

Kendricks started 14 games for the Seahawks last season before suffering an ACL injury in the regular season finale against the 49ers and sitting out the playoffs.

He had a workout with the Seahawks two weeks ago during which time the team was able to assess where he is on his recovery. He had a later tryout with the Raiders but did not sign, and for now is taking the spot on the Seahawks practice squad, which means a salary of $12,000 per week.

Kendricks signed with the Seahawks originally in 2018 after he was released by Cleveland after being charged with insider trading.

Kendricks is still awaiting sentencing on that case, with court documents showing that he has a new date set of Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Sentencing in that case has been delayed more than five times — he had been set for a sentencing date of Oct. 14, but that was recently changed.

Kendricks started last year for Seattle at the strongside linebacker spot. The Seahawks brought back Bruce Irvin to fill that roll in the spring, but he suffered an ACL injury in the second game of the season.

Seattle has been using K.J. Wright at strongside linebacker, with Cody Barton and Jordyn Brooks then starting at Wright’s weakside spot. Adding Kendricks brings depth to that mix.

Kendricks’ addition is the latest example of Seattle taking advantage of new rules allowing for players who have any amount of experience to be eligible for the practice squad, and then for teams to be able to elevate two players each week from the PS to the gamely roster, to create an overall roster of 55.

Seattle also has signed veteran safety Damarious Randall and defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the practice squad in the last few weeks. Randall has already been elevated twice so he will now have to move to the 53 to be eligible to play on gameday.

Seattle has not used any elevations on Harrison and could now use two on Kendricks, as well.