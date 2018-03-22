Seattle now has its two leading rushers from last season under contract for 2018.

In a not-unexpected moved, the Seahawks have re-signed running back Mike Davis, news first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Davis became an unrestricted free agent when he was not tendered as a restricted free agent when the new league year began on March 14. A tender would have meant Davis would have gotten $1.9 million for the 2018 season.

While terms of his detail have yet to be released, Davis is likely making far less in the deal he signed as an unrestricted free agent. NFL teams routinely sign players as UFAs that they have not tendered as RFAs as a way to cut costs and save some salary cap room.

Davis visited several other teams during the last week, including the Los Angeles Rams, before deciding to return to the Seahawks.

Davis was the team’s leading rusher among tailbacks last season with 240 yards, playing in six games after being promoted from the practice squad. He came to Seattle last May when the Seahawks claimed him off of waivers from the 49ers.

Davis is now one of four tailbacks on Seattle’s roster, joining Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic. Carson was Seattle’s second-leading rusher last season in gaining 208 yards in starting three of the first four games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Seattle also did not tender Thomas Rawls and he is making visits as an unrestricted free agent and it’s unclear if he will be back. Eddie Lacy is also a UFA and not expected back.

Seattle has had visits from at least two veteran tailbacks in Jonathan Stewart and DeMarco Murray. Stewart signed with the Giants while Murray remains unsigned.

The Seahawks are expected in some manner to add at least one or two more tailbacks, either via free agency or the draft.

Davis, who will turn 26 in May, made reference to his return to Seattle in a tweet to Carson, stating “You know we rocking this yr bruh”