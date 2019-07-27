The Seahawks brought back a popular name from the past to bolster the team’s secondary Saturday — DeShawn Shead, who was a member of Seattle’s 2013 Super Bowl title team and spent six years in Seattle before playing last season with the Detroit Lions.

Seattle also signed Jawuan Johnson, a 5-11, 224-pound linebacker from TCU, who had been a tryout player in the team’s rookie minicamp last May.

To make room on the 90-man roster for Shead and Johnson, Seattle placed linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee on Injured Reserve and waived receiver Caleb Scott with the non-football injury designation.

Shead, who turned 30 on June 28, had a recent workout with the Saints before meeting with the Seahawks on Friday. He had a workout with Seattle on Saturday and then signed a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, which in Shead’s case means $930,000.

“They (the Seahawks) have always been really good to DeShawn and his wife (Jessica Martinez) is from Seattle and he lives in Seattle,” said his agent, Cameron Foster. “So obviously this is the first place he would want to play for.”

Shead signed with the Lions following the 2017 season, in which he had played in only two games following a knee injury in a playoff game at Atlanta following the 2016 season. He was cut by Detroit before the 2018 season then re-signed by the Lions a few weeks later, playing in 12 games for the Lions last season and then became a free agent.

Shead has played both cornerback and safety in his NFL career — he started 15 games at right cornerback for Seattle in 2016.

But indications are that he may be looked at first as a safety by the Seahawks in his return, a spot where Seattle has some depth issues due to injuries to other players.

Specifically, the team is somewhat unclear on exactly when Lano Hill will return as he continues to make his way back from offseason hip surgery — he remains on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. And rookie Marquise Blair has yet to practice while battling a hamstring injury that also held him out of much of the team’s offseason program, though he is now eligible to practice after being taken off the PUP list earlier this week.

Seattle on Friday had Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson working as its starting safeties with Shalom Luani and rookie Ugo Amadi typically working as the backups.

Shead played 247 defensive snaps for Detroit last season and saw significant time in wins over Arizona and Green Bay. He also played 166 snaps on special teams.

While Shead had the well-documented knee issue in 2017, he passed a physical with the Seahawks and showed last season he can still play.

“If you know anything about DeShawn, he is one client who I know will be in NFL shape when he is 55 years old,” Foster said. “He worked out non-stop and takes really good care of his body and we both knew that someone with his skill set, someone who can play both corner and safety and is in such great shape (would eventually get a call from an NFL team).”

Shead came to Seattle in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State and started 22 games in his Seahawks’ career, playing in all three playoff games following the 2013 season (seeing eight snaps in the Super Bowl win over Denver when Kam Chancellor left for a time with a leg injury) as well as all three following the 2014 season.

Shead became a free agent following the 2017 season when the Seahawks did him something of a favor, releasing him to allow him to become a free agent when it had been ruled that his contract would have tolled since he had played just two games in 2017 and he would have had to remain with the Seahawks under the terms of his old contract.

Ellerbee played in seven regular season games for Seattle last season, all on special teams, as well as the playoff game against Dallas, also on special teams only. It’s unclear his injury but he did not practice on Friday.

Scott was battling a foot injury suffered in offseason conditioning. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Vanderbilt a year ago, he spent last season on IR.

Johnson started seven games for TCU last year after beginning his career at Northern Illinois.