The Seahawks have brought back a familiar face in an effort to add depth to their pass rush, signing Cassius Marsh to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson. A league source confirmed the move to the Seattle Times.

The Seahawks have also reached agreement with free agent defensive end Nate Orchard, who was in for a visit earlier this week. Orchard was a second-round pick out of Utah by the Browns in 2015 and has five sacks in 38 career games. He was cut by the Browns prior to the 2018 season and spent time on the rosters of both the Bills and Chiefs before being released by Kansas City in November.

Marsh was a Seahawks fourth-round pick in 2014, taken 108th overall, and played the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons with Seattle before being traded to New England shortly before the 2017 season for a fifth-round pick that the Seahawks ended up using to draft offensive tackle Jamarco Jones.

Marsh played nine games with the Patriots in 2017 before being waived and claimed by the 49ers, with whom he then played in all 16 games last season.

Marsh was released last month, becoming a free agent. Because he was released, he does not factor into the formula for determining compensatory picks in 2020 for free agents gained or lost. Orchard also does not count against the comp pick formula.

Marsh had three sacks and 41 tackles in his first stint with the Seahawks, playing 37 games (he played only five as a rookie in 2014 before suffering a broken foot in practice that ended his season).

Details of his contract were not immediately available but it is likely a relatively low-risk deal for the Seahawks, allowing them to bring in a player familiar with their system who could add some situational pass-rushing, an area where the team has been hoping to add some depth.

Marsh could be viewed as a replacement on the roster for Dion Jordan, who played in 12 games as an end for the Seahawks last season. Jordan is an unrestricted free agent yet to sign with any team and appears at this point possibly moving on.

Marsh played a career-high 550 snaps for the 49ers last season and had a career-high 5.5 sacks. But he was released in a cost-cutting move after the 49ers acquired Dee Ford — his $3.8 million base salary for the 2019 season was not guaranteed.

Along with adding some pass rush and defensive end snaps, the Seahawks will also call on Marsh to help out on special teams. He played a team-high 347 special teams snaps in 2016 for the Seahawks, according to Pro Football Reference, and he played 221 for the 49ers last year, tied for fourth-most.

Marsh, who turns 27 on July 7, played in college at UCLA.